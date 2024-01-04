CRH PLC: CRH Completes Phase One of $1.1Bn Lime Divestment

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / On 22 November 2023, CRH plc announced that it had reached an agreement to divest its lime operations in Europe for a total consideration of c.$1.1 billion. CRH is pleased to announce that the first phase of the transaction, comprising the Group's lime operations in Germany, Czech Republic and Ireland, is now complete.

About CRH

CRH (NYSE:CRH),(LSE:CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.75,800 people at c.3,160 operating locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for road and critical utility infrastructure, commercial building projects and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

