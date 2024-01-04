Anzeige
CRH PLC: CRH Completes Phase One of $1.1Bn Lime Divestment

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / On 22 November 2023, CRH plc announced that it had reached an agreement to divest its lime operations in Europe for a total consideration of c.$1.1 billion. CRH is pleased to announce that the first phase of the transaction, comprising the Group's lime operations in Germany, Czech Republic and Ireland, is now complete.

***

Contact CRH at +353 1 404 1000

Albert Manifold

Chief Executive

Jim Mintern

Chief Financial Officer

Frank Heisterkamp

Director of Capital Markets & ESG

Tom Holmes

Head of Investor Relations

About CRH
CRH (NYSE:CRH),(LSE:CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.75,800 people at c.3,160 operating locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for road and critical utility infrastructure, commercial building projects and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
