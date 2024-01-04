Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.01.2024
EXKLUSIVER ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS ebnet den Produktions-Weg und lässt Aktie abheben!
04.01.2024 | 09:30
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 04

[04.01.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.01.24IE00BN4GXL6319,998,600.00EUR0183,477,687.059.1745
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.01.24IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0932,265.6692.4867
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.01.24IE00BMQ5Y557199,600.00EUR020,962,998.80105.025
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.01.24IE00BMDWWS8561,192.00USD06,726,661.53109.9271
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.01.24IE00BN0T9H7041,439.00GBP04,447,071.58107.3161
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.01.24IE00BKX90X6749,911.00EUR05,171,395.85103.6123
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.01.24IE00BKX90W5027,839.00CHF02,692,065.5396.7012
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.01.24IE000V6NHO665,985,618.00EUR057,801,260.479.6567
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.01.24IE000L1I4R9423,090.00USD0242,020.0410.4816
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTINGValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.01.24IE000LJG9WK1669,740.00GBP06,901,537.9210.3048
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.01.24IE000WXLHR762,092,000.00EUR021,153,445.7510.1116
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.01.24IE000P7C793025,990.00GBP0262,638.4610.1054

