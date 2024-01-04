DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jan-2024 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 88.8517 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1077948 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 295387 EQS News ID: 1808077 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 04, 2024 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)