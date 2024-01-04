DJ Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF (CUK LN) Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jan-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 244.2241 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 68728 CODE: CUK LN ISIN: FR0010655761 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CUK LN Sequence No.: 295334 EQS News ID: 1807971 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

