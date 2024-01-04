Resalis Therapeutics today announced the closing of a €10 million ($11 million) Series A financing round led by Sunstone Life Science Ventures with participation from existing investors including Claris Ventures and angel investors. The proceeds will be used to initiate and complete the first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial and reach Phase 2 readiness for Resalis' lead program, RES-010, in obesity. RES-010 is a non-coding RNA-based compound designed to provide a disease-modifying approach in obesity with longer-lasting weight reduction and the ability to extend treatment durability in combination with approved therapeutics, such as GLP-1 receptor agonists. In conjunction with the financing, Claus Andersson, PhD, General Partner of Sunstone Life Science Ventures, will join Resalis' Board of Directors.

"The successful close of our Series A is an important milestone for Resalis because it will enable us to reach the clinic and to achieve the next significant inflection point with our lead candidate, RES-010. With RES-010 we aim to provide a therapeutic that precisely reduces fat mass in obesity with the potential to extend the durability of existing therapies. We value the trust and support of our new and current investors, and eagerly look forward to this next phase of development," said Alessandro Toniolo, CEO of Resalis Therapeutics

"Resalis' therapeutic approach is based on groundbreaking science that has rapidly led to the development of a lead candidate, now on the cusp of clinical evaluation. Preserving muscle mass is key to provide a sustained and meaningful clinical benefit, and we share the team's vision that this non-GLP1/GIP therapeutic will significantly improve both effect and tolerability of today's therapies. This investment underscores our belief in the company's vision and the transformative potential of its lead candidate to make a meaningful impact for obese patients," said Claus Andersson, General Partner at Sunstone Life Science Ventures

Pietro Puglisi, Managing Partner at Claris Ventures and Chairman of the Board at Resalis Therapeutics, added: "In recent years, there has been remarkable progress in the treatment of metabolic disorders. Yet, there persists a critical need for innovative solutions that can both provide orthogonal therapeutic effects and pave the way for combination therapies. I look forward to the continued collaboration with the outstanding Resalis team and welcoming Claus as a new member of the Resalis Board."

Resalis has a deep understanding of the field of ncRNAs and RNA-targeted therapeutics in human health and metabolic disorders. The company's lead candidate, RES-010, is an antisense oligonucleotide that targets miR-22, a central player in the regulation of lipid metabolism and energy consumption. In multiple proof-of-concept studies in large and small animal models, RES-010 has shown the potential to provide a safe and longer-lasting therapeutic effect, alone or in combination with approved drugs. Resalis plans to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of RES-010 in the first half of 2024. RES-010 is patent-protected in the US, Japan and China with patents pending in the EU.

About Resalis Therapeutics

Resalis Therapeutics' transformative metabolic disease approach targets a master regulator of multiple pathways underlying obesity and fatty liver disease. The company is applying its profound understanding of the non-coding RNA drug modality and lipid metabolism to develop its lead program, RES-010, into a safe and convenient treatment providing disease-modifying therapeutic impact including durable weight loss and reduction of hepatic steatosis. Building on robust preclinical evidence, Resalis will rapidly bring RES-010 into clinical trials for a range of metabolic disorders.

For more information visit our website www.resalistherapeutics.com.

About Sunstone Life Science Ventures

Sunstone Life Science Ventures is an independent European venture capital investment firm founded in 2007 by an international team of industry experts with combined entrepreneurial, operational and financial experience. Managing total funds of €300 million, Sunstone focuses on developing and expanding early-stage Life Science companies with strong potential to achieve global success in their markets. Since inception, Sunstone has invested in more than 60 companies, and has completed more than 25 successful IPOs and large M&A transactions.

About Claris Ventures

Claris Ventures SGR is a venture capital firm based in Italy, founded in 2019. Its first fund under management, Claris Biotech I, is focused on early-stage investments in high potential biopharma companies arisen from the Italian R&D ecosystem both local and international. The firm identifies and supports innovation in the pharmaceutical space, investing in new companies with transformational drugs under development. It aims at the highest impact possible on highly unmet patients need, building value around strong science. Claris Ventures SGR pursuit for high potential projects involves every research center, clinical structure and company in the Italian life sciences network, whether the founding team is based in Italy or it includes Italian scientists abroad who have strong links with Italy.

