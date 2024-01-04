Sofia, Bulgaria--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2024) - Givearn is pleased to announce the live release of its crypto app. Users can now download the official application from the iOS App Store and Android Play Store.

Givearn Official Crypto Application Launch

Givearn aims to change the crypto market with a simple app, designed specifically for novices and those new to the world of digital currencies. The app's standout feature is its intuitive design, enabling users to effortlessly embark on their crypto journey, regardless of their prior experience. With its straightforward and accessible interface, Givearn ensures that anyone can navigate the app with ease in just a few minutes. For many, managing multiple accounts, delving into research on potential crypto investments, and executing transactions can be daunting. Givearn addresses these challenges, breaking down barriers to entry and simplifying the crypto experience for everyone.

Givearn's simple interface provides a straightforward and hassle-free way for users to purchase cryptocurrency. Adding funds to one's account is swift and effortless, offering multiple options including debit or credit cards, Apple Pay/Google Pay, or bank transfers. Users can access these payment methods with ease; simply by clicking the 'buy' button on the Givearn app's home screen.

Once a user adds funds to their account, they obtain a balanced crypto portfolio, eliminating the need for extensive preliminary research. This is what makes Givearn so simple, straightforward, and easy to use, even for complete crypto beginners. The app facilitates investment in stablecoins, which are tied to real-world currencies like the U.S. Dollar, along with well-established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. This combination offers a balance of stability and potential growth, making the world of crypto investment more accessible and manageable than ever before.

With Givearn, crypto investors can conveniently manage and maintain a balanced portfolio of cryptocurrencies. The app's portfolio features safeguard against extreme price fluctuations.

A Givearn investor's portfolio is designed to be safer and steadier than the crypto market and is comprised of:

Approximately 50% in 'volatile' crypto like Bitcoin and Ethereum, are known for their fluctuating values. Around 50% in 'stable' cryptocurrencies (stablecoins), which help buffer against big market swings.

Givearn also provides investors with an opportunity to make a real-world impact by automatically donating a share of their weekly crypto rewards to a global or local charity of their choice.

About Givearn

At Givearn, we are committed to making cryptocurrency accessible to everyone, reshaping finance for the greater good. Our mission extends beyond creating a safer and more stable platform for investment; it encompasses education, community building, and a firm belief in crypto as a force for positive change. The Givearn app is designed with simplicity in mind, making your introduction to the world of crypto seamless and friendly.

Join us in transforming crypto into a pathway for a more compassionate world.

