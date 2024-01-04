OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its first quarter which ended on November 30, 2023.

Key Highlights

North America irrigation revenue growth driven by improved demand for irrigation equipment

Irrigation equipment pricing remains stable, supporting gross margin improvement

Improved infrastructure operating performance driven by growth in Road Zipper SystemTM leasing

" Demand for irrigation equipment in North America improved in the quarter, reflecting increased order activity as grower profitability became more certain post-harvest compared to the delayed investment decisions we had experienced in last year's spring selling season," said Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. " Quoting activity in international irrigation markets remains active and growing, however revenues for the quarter were lower in South America following the record revenues captured in Brazil in the prior year. Across our infrastructure business, growth in our Road Zipper System leasing revenues and sales of our road safety products largely offset muted Road Zipper System project activity in the quarter. Importantly, our leasing business continues to represent a greater proportion of our infrastructure segment revenues with this sales mix accretive to Lindsay's overall margin profile."

First Quarter Summary

Consolidated Financial Summary First Quarter (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) FY2024 FY2023 $ Change % Change Total revenues $161.4 $176.2 ($14.8) (8%) Operating income $21.1 $24.6 ($3.5) (14%) Operating margin 13.1% 14.0% Net earnings $15.0 $18.2 ($3.2) (18%) Earnings per share $1.36 $1.65 ($0.29) (18%)

Revenues for the quarter were $161.4 million, a decrease of $14.8 million, or 8 percent, compared to revenues of $176.2 million in the prior year first quarter. The decrease resulted primarily from lower international irrigation sales compared to prior year first quarter.

Operating income for the quarter was $21.1 million, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 14 percent, compared to operating income of $24.6 million in the prior year first quarter. Operating margin was 13.1 percent of sales compared to 14.0 percent of sales in the prior year first quarter. The decrease in operating income and margin resulted primarily from lower revenues as gross margin improved compared to prior year first quarter.

Net earnings for the quarter were $15.0 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $18.2 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, in the prior year first quarter. Lower net earnings resulted largely from lower operating income that was partially offset by higher interest income. In addition, net earnings in the quarter were impacted by a higher effective income tax rate compared to the prior year first quarter.

First Quarter Segment Results

Irrigation Segment First Quarter (dollars in millions) FY2024 FY2023 $ Change % Change Revenues: North America $89.4 $83.9 $5.4 7% International $50.8 $68.1 ($17.3) (25%) Total revenues $140.2 $152.1 ($11.9) (8%) Operating income $25.3 $28.6 ($3.3) (12%) Operating margin 18.1% 18.8%

Irrigation segment revenues for the quarter were $140.2 million, a decrease of $11.9 million, or 8 percent, compared to $152.1 million in the prior year first quarter. North America irrigation revenues of $89.4 million increased $5.4 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter. The increase in North America irrigation revenues resulted primarily from higher unit sales volume that was partially offset by the impact of a less favorable mix of shorter machines compared to the prior year first quarter. Average selling prices remained stable and were comparable to the prior year first quarter.

International irrigation revenues of $50.8 million decreased $17.3 million, or 25 percent. The decrease resulted primarily from lower sales in Brazil and Argentina compared to record sales in those markets in the prior year first quarter. Changes in the timing of funding under the financing program in Brazil contributed to lower sales in the quarter relative to the prior year first quarter. Revenue in the current year also benefited from the favorable effects of foreign currency translation of approximately $1.8 million compared to the prior year first quarter.

Irrigation segment operating income for the quarter was $25.3 million, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 12 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter. Operating margin was 18.1 percent of sales, compared to 18.8 percent of sales in the prior year first quarter. Lower operating income and operating margin resulted primarily from lower international irrigation revenues and the resulting impact from deleverage of fixed operating expenses. Gross margin remained consistent with the prior year first quarter.

Infrastructure Segment First Quarter (dollars in millions) FY2024 FY2023 $ Change % Change Total revenues $21.2 $24.1 ($2.9) (12%) Operating income $3.6 $3.4 $0.2 7% Operating margin 17.1% 14.0%

Infrastructure segment revenues for the quarter were $21.2 million, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 12 percent, compared to $24.1 million in the prior year first quarter. The decrease resulted from lower Road Zipper System sales, which were largely offset by higher Road Zipper System lease revenue and higher sales of road safety products.

Infrastructure segment operating income for the quarter was $3.6 million, an increase of $0.2 million or 7 percent compared to the prior year first quarter. Operating margin was 17.1 percent of sales, compared to 14.0 percent of sales in the prior year first quarter. Increased operating income and operating margin resulted primarily from a more favorable margin mix of revenue with higher lease revenue compared to the prior year first quarter.

The backlog of unfilled orders at November 30, 2023 was $86.8 million compared with $129.6 million at November 30, 2022. The irrigation backlog was lower compared to the prior year while the infrastructure backlog was comparable to the prior year.

Outlook

Mr. Wood concluded, " While customers will invest cautiously, current farm income projections, moderating inflation and an anticipation of flat to lower interest rates provide a stable backdrop for irrigation equipment demand in North America. We expect sales volume levels in developed international markets, particularly Brazil, to improve over the balance of the year, and we continue to see project opportunities in developing markets supported by continuing global concerns over food security and global grain supplies."

" In our infrastructure business, we are beginning to see the positive impact of increased U.S. infrastructure spending, particularly in Road Zipper System leasing and sales of road safety products. We also continue to actively manage projects through our Road Zipper System project sales funnel, however the timing of project implementation remains challenging to predict."

First Quarter Conference Call

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET® and FieldWise® remote irrigation management technology, FieldNET Advisor irrigation scheduling technology, and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "outlook," "could," "may," "should," "will," or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) November 30,

2023 November 30,

2022 Operating revenues $ 161,358 $ 176,159 Cost of operating revenues 111,453 123,139 Gross profit 49,905 53,020 Operating expenses: Selling expense 9,817 9,677 General and administrative expense 14,662 14,437 Engineering and research expense 4,352 4,308 Total operating expenses 28,831 28,422 Operating income 21,074 24,598 Other income (expense): Interest expense (877 ) (909 ) Interest income 1,068 373 Other income (expense), net (270 ) (57 ) Total other income (expense) (79 ) (593 ) Earnings before income taxes 20,995 24,005 Income tax expense 5,976 5,788 Net earnings $ 15,019 $ 18,217 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.36 $ 1.66 Diluted $ 1.36 $ 1.65 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 11,017 10,989 Diluted 11,059 11,073 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.35 $ 0.34

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands) November 30,

2023 November 30,

2022 Operating revenues: Irrigation: North America $ 89,377 $ 83,934 International 50,791 68,149 Irrigation segment 140,168 152,083 Infrastructure segment 21,190 24,076 Total operating revenues $ 161,358 $ 176,159 Operating income: Irrigation segment $ 25,307 $ 28,641 Infrastructure segment 3,619 3,372 Corporate (7,852 ) (7,415 ) Total operating income $ 21,074 $ 24,598

The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:

Irrigation - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.

Infrastructure - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) November 30,

2023 November 30,

2022 August 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,381 $ 99,168 $ 160,755 Marketable securities 16,278 11,424 5,556 Receivables, net 143,049 157,116 144,774 Inventories, net 164,144 188,404 155,932 Other current assets, net 18,450 25,295 20,467 Total current assets 501,302 481,407 487,484 Property, plant, and equipment, net 103,818 93,518 99,681 Intangibles, net 27,005 17,760 27,719 Goodwill 84,029 67,295 83,121 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,544 18,477 17,036 Deferred income tax assets 12,712 8,117 10,885 Other noncurrent assets, net 17,508 21,722 19,734 Total assets $ 763,918 $ 708,296 $ 745,660 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 52,242 $ 58,535 $ 44,278 Current portion of long-term debt 227 223 226 Other current liabilities 89,502 89,827 91,604 Total current liabilities 141,971 148,585 136,108 Pension benefits liabilities 4,308 4,812 4,382 Long-term debt 115,120 115,297 115,164 Operating lease liabilities 17,746 19,161 17,689 Deferred income tax liabilities 695 693 689 Other noncurrent liabilities 17,218 14,960 15,977 Total liabilities 297,058 303,508 290,009 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - Common stock 19,115 19,090 19,094 Capital in excess of stated value 98,628 93,079 98,508 Retained earnings 647,455 593,475 636,297 Less treasury stock - at cost (277,238 ) (277,238 ) (277,238 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (21,100 ) (23,618 ) (21,010 ) Total shareholders' equity 466,860 404,788 455,651 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 763,918 $ 708,296 $ 745,660

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands) November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 15,019 $ 18,217 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,307 4,871 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 71 704 Deferred income taxes (1,666 ) 1,129 Share-based compensation expense 1,603 1,473 Unrealized foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 79 (83 ) Other, net 73 289 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables 1,689 (19,828 ) Inventories (7,970 ) 4,803 Other current assets 2,762 3,526 Accounts payable 7,087 123 Other current liabilities (4,263 ) (11,898 ) Other noncurrent assets and liabilities 2,081 1,356 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,872 4,682 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (6,941 ) (3,798 ) Purchases of marketable securities (12,992 ) - Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 2,325 - Other investing activities, net (593 ) (384 ) Net cash used in investing activities (18,201 ) (4,182 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (3,861 ) (3,742 ) Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations (1,575 ) (2,471 ) Other financing activities, net 56 43 Net cash used in financing activities (5,380 ) (6,170 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 335 (210 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,374 ) (5,880 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 160,755 105,048 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 159,381 $ 99,168

