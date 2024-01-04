OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its first quarter which ended on November 30, 2023.
Key Highlights
- North America irrigation revenue growth driven by improved demand for irrigation equipment
- Irrigation equipment pricing remains stable, supporting gross margin improvement
- Improved infrastructure operating performance driven by growth in Road Zipper SystemTM leasing
"Demand for irrigation equipment in North America improved in the quarter, reflecting increased order activity as grower profitability became more certain post-harvest compared to the delayed investment decisions we had experienced in last year's spring selling season," said Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Quoting activity in international irrigation markets remains active and growing, however revenues for the quarter were lower in South America following the record revenues captured in Brazil in the prior year. Across our infrastructure business, growth in our Road Zipper System leasing revenues and sales of our road safety products largely offset muted Road Zipper System project activity in the quarter. Importantly, our leasing business continues to represent a greater proportion of our infrastructure segment revenues with this sales mix accretive to Lindsay's overall margin profile."
First Quarter Summary
Consolidated Financial Summary
First Quarter
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
FY2024
FY2023
$ Change
% Change
Total revenues
$161.4
$176.2
($14.8)
(8%)
Operating income
$21.1
$24.6
($3.5)
(14%)
Operating margin
13.1%
14.0%
Net earnings
$15.0
$18.2
($3.2)
(18%)
Earnings per share
$1.36
$1.65
($0.29)
(18%)
Revenues for the quarter were $161.4 million, a decrease of $14.8 million, or 8 percent, compared to revenues of $176.2 million in the prior year first quarter. The decrease resulted primarily from lower international irrigation sales compared to prior year first quarter.
Operating income for the quarter was $21.1 million, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 14 percent, compared to operating income of $24.6 million in the prior year first quarter. Operating margin was 13.1 percent of sales compared to 14.0 percent of sales in the prior year first quarter. The decrease in operating income and margin resulted primarily from lower revenues as gross margin improved compared to prior year first quarter.
Net earnings for the quarter were $15.0 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $18.2 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, in the prior year first quarter. Lower net earnings resulted largely from lower operating income that was partially offset by higher interest income. In addition, net earnings in the quarter were impacted by a higher effective income tax rate compared to the prior year first quarter.
First Quarter Segment Results
Irrigation Segment
First Quarter
(dollars in millions)
FY2024
FY2023
$ Change
% Change
Revenues:
North America
$89.4
$83.9
$5.4
7%
International
$50.8
$68.1
($17.3)
(25%)
Total revenues
$140.2
$152.1
($11.9)
(8%)
Operating income
$25.3
$28.6
($3.3)
(12%)
Operating margin
18.1%
18.8%
Irrigation segment revenues for the quarter were $140.2 million, a decrease of $11.9 million, or 8 percent, compared to $152.1 million in the prior year first quarter. North America irrigation revenues of $89.4 million increased $5.4 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter. The increase in North America irrigation revenues resulted primarily from higher unit sales volume that was partially offset by the impact of a less favorable mix of shorter machines compared to the prior year first quarter. Average selling prices remained stable and were comparable to the prior year first quarter.
International irrigation revenues of $50.8 million decreased $17.3 million, or 25 percent. The decrease resulted primarily from lower sales in Brazil and Argentina compared to record sales in those markets in the prior year first quarter. Changes in the timing of funding under the financing program in Brazil contributed to lower sales in the quarter relative to the prior year first quarter. Revenue in the current year also benefited from the favorable effects of foreign currency translation of approximately $1.8 million compared to the prior year first quarter.
Irrigation segment operating income for the quarter was $25.3 million, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 12 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter. Operating margin was 18.1 percent of sales, compared to 18.8 percent of sales in the prior year first quarter. Lower operating income and operating margin resulted primarily from lower international irrigation revenues and the resulting impact from deleverage of fixed operating expenses. Gross margin remained consistent with the prior year first quarter.
Infrastructure Segment
First Quarter
(dollars in millions)
FY2024
FY2023
$ Change
% Change
Total revenues
$21.2
$24.1
($2.9)
(12%)
Operating income
$3.6
$3.4
$0.2
7%
Operating margin
17.1%
14.0%
Infrastructure segment revenues for the quarter were $21.2 million, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 12 percent, compared to $24.1 million in the prior year first quarter. The decrease resulted from lower Road Zipper System sales, which were largely offset by higher Road Zipper System lease revenue and higher sales of road safety products.
Infrastructure segment operating income for the quarter was $3.6 million, an increase of $0.2 million or 7 percent compared to the prior year first quarter. Operating margin was 17.1 percent of sales, compared to 14.0 percent of sales in the prior year first quarter. Increased operating income and operating margin resulted primarily from a more favorable margin mix of revenue with higher lease revenue compared to the prior year first quarter.
The backlog of unfilled orders at November 30, 2023 was $86.8 million compared with $129.6 million at November 30, 2022. The irrigation backlog was lower compared to the prior year while the infrastructure backlog was comparable to the prior year.
Outlook
Mr. Wood concluded, "While customers will invest cautiously, current farm income projections, moderating inflation and an anticipation of flat to lower interest rates provide a stable backdrop for irrigation equipment demand in North America. We expect sales volume levels in developed international markets, particularly Brazil, to improve over the balance of the year, and we continue to see project opportunities in developing markets supported by continuing global concerns over food security and global grain supplies."
"In our infrastructure business, we are beginning to see the positive impact of increased U.S. infrastructure spending, particularly in Road Zipper System leasing and sales of road safety products. We also continue to actively manage projects through our Road Zipper System project sales funnel, however the timing of project implementation remains challenging to predict."
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
November 30,
November 30,
Operating revenues
$
161,358
$
176,159
Cost of operating revenues
111,453
123,139
Gross profit
49,905
53,020
Operating expenses:
Selling expense
9,817
9,677
General and administrative expense
14,662
14,437
Engineering and research expense
4,352
4,308
Total operating expenses
28,831
28,422
Operating income
21,074
24,598
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(877
)
(909
)
Interest income
1,068
373
Other income (expense), net
(270
)
(57
)
Total other income (expense)
(79
)
(593
)
Earnings before income taxes
20,995
24,005
Income tax expense
5,976
5,788
Net earnings
$
15,019
$
18,217
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.36
$
1.66
Diluted
$
1.36
$
1.65
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
11,017
10,989
Diluted
11,059
11,073
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.35
$
0.34
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(in thousands)
November 30,
November 30,
Operating revenues:
Irrigation:
North America
$
89,377
$
83,934
International
50,791
68,149
Irrigation segment
140,168
152,083
Infrastructure segment
21,190
24,076
Total operating revenues
$
161,358
$
176,159
Operating income:
Irrigation segment
$
25,307
$
28,641
Infrastructure segment
3,619
3,372
Corporate
(7,852
)
(7,415
)
Total operating income
$
21,074
$
24,598
The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:
Irrigation - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.
Infrastructure - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
November 30,
November 30,
August 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
159,381
$
99,168
$
160,755
Marketable securities
16,278
11,424
5,556
Receivables, net
143,049
157,116
144,774
Inventories, net
164,144
188,404
155,932
Other current assets, net
18,450
25,295
20,467
Total current assets
501,302
481,407
487,484
Property, plant, and equipment, net
103,818
93,518
99,681
Intangibles, net
27,005
17,760
27,719
Goodwill
84,029
67,295
83,121
Operating lease right-of-use assets
17,544
18,477
17,036
Deferred income tax assets
12,712
8,117
10,885
Other noncurrent assets, net
17,508
21,722
19,734
Total assets
$
763,918
$
708,296
$
745,660
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
52,242
$
58,535
$
44,278
Current portion of long-term debt
227
223
226
Other current liabilities
89,502
89,827
91,604
Total current liabilities
141,971
148,585
136,108
Pension benefits liabilities
4,308
4,812
4,382
Long-term debt
115,120
115,297
115,164
Operating lease liabilities
17,746
19,161
17,689
Deferred income tax liabilities
695
693
689
Other noncurrent liabilities
17,218
14,960
15,977
Total liabilities
297,058
303,508
290,009
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
19,115
19,090
19,094
Capital in excess of stated value
98,628
93,079
98,508
Retained earnings
647,455
593,475
636,297
Less treasury stock - at cost
(277,238
)
(277,238
)
(277,238
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(21,100
)
(23,618
)
(21,010
)
Total shareholders' equity
466,860
404,788
455,651
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
763,918
$
708,296
$
745,660
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(in thousands)
November 30, 2023
November 30, 2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net earnings
$
15,019
$
18,217
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,307
4,871
Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable
71
704
Deferred income taxes
(1,666
)
1,129
Share-based compensation expense
1,603
1,473
Unrealized foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
79
(83
)
Other, net
73
289
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables
1,689
(19,828
)
Inventories
(7,970
)
4,803
Other current assets
2,762
3,526
Accounts payable
7,087
123
Other current liabilities
(4,263
)
(11,898
)
Other noncurrent assets and liabilities
2,081
1,356
Net cash provided by operating activities
21,872
4,682
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(6,941
)
(3,798
)
Purchases of marketable securities
(12,992
)
-
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
2,325
-
Other investing activities, net
(593
)
(384
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(18,201
)
(4,182
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Dividends paid
(3,861
)
(3,742
)
Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations
(1,575
)
(2,471
)
Other financing activities, net
56
43
Net cash used in financing activities
(5,380
)
(6,170
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
335
(210
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(1,374
)
(5,880
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
160,755
105,048
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
159,381
$
99,168
