Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics to Exhibit DefenseTech Products at Upcoming Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard NCMS Technology Showcase

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) (LPC), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, announced today that they will be an exhibitor at the upcoming Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard National Center For Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) Technology Showcase. This three-day event is focused on creating an environment where command and private industry partners can collaborate to develop customized solutions that meet shipyard-specific and US Navy maintenance needs.

"At this event, we will be showcasing our DefenseTech laser cleaning system," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "This technology provides those in the military and defense industry with a cutting-edge corrosion control solution that meets military standards."

Marine vessels need to control corrosion and rust that is a result of the saltwater and sea spray that is constant in maritime environments and naval shipyards. This is especially common in areas like frame weldments and joints, which can deteriorate heavily over time due to these conditions. In response to this and other challenges facing the maritime industry, LPC has brought its DefenseTech line of products to the market, a selection of cutting-edge laser cleaning systems capable of addressing corrosion for marine applications. LPC will showcase its DefenseTech product at the NCMS technology showcase later this month to highlight and demonstrate its innovative capabilities.

What: NCMS Technology Showcase at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

When: January 16-18, 2024

Where: Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard at the Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Honolulu, HI

DefenseTech Laser Cleaning Technology

The DefenseTech product line by Laser Photonics is an eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient system for industrial cleaning, rust removal, coating removal and surface preparation. Laser cleaning equips professionals in the defense industry with the technology they need to maintain equipment integrity and enhance traceability. Our laser cleaning systems effectively accomplish this without damaging underlying surfaces, ensuring prolonged equipment life and operational readiness. For more information, visit https://www.defensetechlaser.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

