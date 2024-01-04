Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Announces Investor Awareness Agreements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR)(FRA:Y3K) ("Pulsar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into advertising and investor awareness campaign agreements with Tailfin Capital ("Tailfin"), Miriad Limited dba Zak's Trading Cafe ("Miriad"), Martin City Studios LLC ("Martin Studios"), GoldInvest Consulting GmbH ("GoldInvest"), and NAI Interactive Ltd. ("NAI").

Pulsar's President & CEO, Thomas Abraham-James commented:

"We are excited to commence 2024 by continuing our strong marketing campaign that began on Pulsar's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. We engaged each of the service providers, each bringing their different skills, to heighten market and brand awareness. The implementation of our comprehensive strategy is to create effective capital market awareness, increase investor engagement, and allow us to connect with existing and new shareholders during what we anticipate will be a very active time for Pulsar."

Tailfin is a company headquartered in Ontario, Canada, dedicated to providing strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services. The cost of the services is US$15,000, paid up front, for a period commencing November 13, 2023, until approximately February 23, 2024. Tailfin can be reached at rampitup@mountaindigital.com. Tailfin does not currently hold any common shares in the Company. Tailfin and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Tailfin will provide services to the Company that include article development, advertisement development, video production, and conducting an advertising and awareness campaign via targeted advertising, e-mail dissemination, social media and direct publisher websites.

Miriad is a company headquartered in the United Kingdom, dedicated to investor relations, media and consultancy services. The cost of the services is £2,000 per month for a term of no less than one month, payable in quarterly instalments in advance, commencing July 1, 2023. Miriad can be reached at companies@zakstraderscafe.com. Miriad does not currently hold any common shares in the Company. Miriad and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Miriad will be designing, implementing and executing, in consultation with the Company, an investor relations strategy, and will prepare materials for this purpose including stock market commentary, technical analysis, and interviews with the Company's chief executive officer.

Martin Studios is a company headquartered in New Mexico, U.S.A., dedicated to audio interviews. The cost of the services is US$30,000, paid up front, for a three-month term that commenced on October 16, 2023, until January 16, 2024. Martin Studios can be reached at 310-430-1388 or info@ellismartinreport.com. Martin Studios does not currently hold any common shares in the Company. Martin Studios and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Martin Studios will be producing an audio interview segment featuring the Company to be updated and aired across Martin Studios' AM/FM platforms (as well as posted on the Martin Studios website and YouTube channel).

GoldInvest is a company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, dedicated to investor relation services. The cost of the services is C$60,000, paid in quarterly instalments in advance, for a twelve-month term that commenced on August 1, 2023. GoldInvest can be reached at 040-44-195-195 or redaktion@goldinvest.de. GoldInvest currently holds 100,000 common shares and 100,000 warrants in the Company. GoldInvest and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. GoldInvest will provide services to the Company that include the production of editorials relating the Company's noteworthy news updates, aggregation of in-house and external comments, articles, interviews, research, and papers relating to the Company on GoldInvest's website, and the publication of interviews and other videos about the Company on GoldInvest's website and YouTube channel.

NAI is a company headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, dedicated to public relations. The cost of the services is C$8,400, paid up front, for a six-month term that commenced on December 10, 2023, until June 9, 2024. NAI can be reached at 604-488-8878 or info@nai500.com. NAI does not currently hold any common shares in the Company. NAI and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. NAI will be creating a profile page for the Company on its website, where it will publish translations (into Chinese) and summaries of the Company's corporate presentation and news releases and will also be featuring the Company in its weekly newsletters, e-mail blasts, and social media posts. NAI will also conduct an interview with the Company's chief executive officer to be posted on NAI website and YouTube channel.

The Tailfin, Miriad, Martin Studios, GoldInvest, and NAI agreements are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR. Pulsar's portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

