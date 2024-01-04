

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA):



Earnings: -$67 million in Q1 vs. -$3.72 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q1 vs. -$4.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $571 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.57 per share Revenue: $36.71 billion in Q1 vs. $33.38 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.20 to $3.50



