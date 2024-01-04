nCino, Inc.: nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 04, 2024(NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:



26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, January 17, at 2:15 p.m. ET

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company's Investor relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino

nCino.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Harrison Masters

nCino

+1 910.734.7743

Harrison.masters@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Natalia Moose

nCino

press@ncino.com