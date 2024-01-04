Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
EXKLUSIVER ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS ebnet den Produktions-Weg und lässt Aktie abheben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DC14 | ISIN: US63947X1019 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NCA
Tradegate
03.01.24
18:39 Uhr
31,000 Euro
+0,600
+1,97 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NCINO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NCINO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,20030,40015:00
30,20030,40014:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.01.2024 | 13:34
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

nCino, Inc.: nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 04, 2024(NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, January 17, at 2:15 p.m. ET

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company's Investor relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino
nCino.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Harrison Masters
nCino
+1 910.734.7743
Harrison.masters@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Natalia Moose
nCino
press@ncino.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.