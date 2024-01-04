

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Jeffs' Brands Ltd (JFBR) is up over 57% at $4.95. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) is up over 27% at $2.66. ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) is up over 25% at $1.27. Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) is up over 12% at $3.05. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) is up over 9% at $1.37. LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (LDTC) is up over 8% at $2.90. Top KingWin Ltd (TCJH) is up over 8% at $1.60. MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is up over 6% at $21.17. Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) is up over 6% at $2.11. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is up over 5% at $1.46.



In the Red



ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) is down over 14% at $1.65. NexImmune, Inc. (NEXI) is down over 13% at $5.39. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (AISP) is down over 12% at $1.94. Evotec SE (EVO) is down over 11% at $9.34. Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) is down over 9% at $10.59. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) is down over 8% at $13.55. First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI) is down over 8% at $5.00. MMTec, Inc. (MTC) is down over 8% at $1.65. T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is down over 8% at $1.37. Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) is down over 7% at $5.35. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (SASI) is down over 6% at $3.75. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) is down over 5% at $1.11.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX