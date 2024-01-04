Aehr Test Systems to Participate in 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced that it will participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference taking place January 17-18, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. President and CEO Gayn Erickson and CFO Chris Siu will be hosting meetings with investors throughout the day on Wednesday, January 17, and until noon on Thursday, January 18.

"We look forward to discussing our unique wafer level test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor production and the markets they serve with investors and shareholders at the Needham conference," said Mr. Erickson. "Aehr Test provides complete production solutions for improving quality, reliability, and yield of semiconductors such as silicon carbide devices used in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, gallium nitride devices for multiple power conversion applications, and silicon photonics devices used in data centers and 5G infrastructure, as well as for new applications such as optical input/output (I/O) and co-packaged optics devices that are on the horizon. The adoption of wafer level test and burn-in of devices is a significant growth driver for Aehr Test."

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Aehr management, please contact your Needham representative or Aehr's investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at aehr@mkr-group.com.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

