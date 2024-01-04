Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs' Market Leadership in Key Domains Recognized by Top Telecom Industry Analysts

Analyst reports highlight Amdocs' continued industry leadership in monetization platforms, digital transformation, customer experience, cloud services and network automation

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has been recognized as a global leader in key industry domains by top independent analyst firms.

Amdocs has been acknowledged for its technology and innovation, empowering service providers to deliver cutting-edge experiences for consumers and enterprises alike.

Leadership in Monetization and Revenue Management

Analysys Mason recognized Amdocs as the global leader in overall monetization platforms (product and professional services) for the 16th consecutive year , with an estimated market share of 14 per cent.

recognized Amdocs as in overall monetization platforms (product and professional services) for the , with an estimated market share of 14 per cent. GlobalData ranked Amdocs as a leader in revenue management. Amdocs has been ranked as a 'leader' since the debut of the class in December 2017.

ranked Amdocs as a in revenue management. Amdocs has been ranked as a 'leader' Omdia ranked Amdocs first for market share in BSS software and services.

ranked Amdocs for market share in BSS software and services. Appledore ranked Amdocs as the global leader in digital enablement systems. Appledore also acknowledged Amdocs as leader in overall monetization with an estimated market share of 21%.

Continued Leadership in AI and Customer Experience

Analysys Mason ranked Amdocs as global leader in customer value management total revenue.

ranked Amdocs as in customer value management total revenue. HFS Research ranked Amdocs as a 'Disruptor' in their HFS Horizons: Generative Enterprise Services, 2023 report.

Leadership in Quality Engineering

NelsonHall ranked Amdocs first in telecom and media software testing services with an overall market share of 19% in 2022.

ranked Amdocs in telecom and media software testing services with an overall market share of 19% in 2022. NelsonHall recognized Amdocs as a leader in five quality engineering categories across all industries: Overall Quality Engineering, AI Analytics & Automation, Cloud Migration Testing, Application Security Testing and UX Testing.

Amdocs Industry Recognition

Recognition in Telco/IT Services

Omdia ranked Amdocs as the global leader for telco IT software and services, with a market share of 14%.

ranked Amdocs as the for telco IT software and services, with a market share of 14%. HFS Research ranked Amdocs as a 'Disruptor' in their HFS Horizon: Best Service Providers for Retail Banks 2023 report.

A Pioneer in Network Automation and Service Orchestration

Analysys Mason ranked Amdocs as the global leader in service design and orchestration product revenue for the sixth year in a row, with an estimated market share of 14%.

ranked Amdocs as in service design and orchestration product revenue for the sixth year in a row, with an estimated market share of 14%. ABI research ranked Amdocs as overall leader and top implementer in cloud-native network automation and orchestration software.

eSIM Orchestration

Counterpoint Technology Market Research recognized Amdocs as the leader in Global eSIM Orchestration.

"We are proud to be recognized by industry-leading analyst firms across critical telecom domains. Our broad portfolio of platforms and services empowers service providers to accelerate their digital modernization and automation journeys, 5G deployments and move to the cloud," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our diverse and highly talented workforce. Moving into 2024, we are excited to continue growing our market leadership and infusing our portfolio with the latest in generative AI innovation."

Amdocs will be showcasing its ongoing innovation at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, February 26-29, 2024.

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the recent attacks in Israel and evolving conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, filed on December 13, 2023.

Media Contacts

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com