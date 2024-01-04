ReNAgade Therapeutics, a company unlocking the limitless potential for RNA medicinestoday announced that Amit D. Munshi, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.

About ReNAgade Therapeutics

ReNAgade exists to unlock the potential for RNA medicines to treat disease anywhere in the body. We combine our novel RNA delivery platforms with a comprehensive RNA platform allowing for an all-RNA system for coding, editing, and gene insertion to develop new medicines.

To accelerate the future of medicine, we bring together a team with deep RNA and delivery expertise to develop paradigm-shifting RNA medicines.

ReNAgade Therapeutics-RNA Without Limits

For more information about the company, its technologies, and its leadership, visit www.renagadetx.com

