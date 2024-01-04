Atos International: Eviden Official Cybersecurity Services and Operations Supporter of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Paris, France - January 4, 2024 -Eviden, the Atos Groupbusiness leading in cyber security, and the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee officially announce that Eviden is the exclusive Official Cybersecurity Services and Operations supplier for the event. As part of the Atos Group's transformation plan, the Eviden brand is now positioned in all areas of cybersecurity, particularly in the context of this local partnership.

To digitally secure both the Olympic and the Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Eviden will provide cybersecurity products and solutions, and manage cybersecurity planning and preparation, and cybersecurity operations.

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, said: "We are very pleased to be working with Eviden, which has extensive experience in cybersecurity. Eviden teams will implement numerous solutions to combat threats, to help Paris 2024 to meet the sport challenges of the digital age, and to secure the delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Yannick Tricaud, Head of Southern Europe, Central Europe and Middle East & Africa Region, Eviden, Atos Group, said: "We would like to thank the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for their trust and are proud to be appointed as the Official Cybersecurity Services and Operations Supporter of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Our leading position in cybersecurity, ranking Number 1 in Europe, ideally positions us to digitally secure the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Combining our real-time protection prevention and monitoring services to neutralise cyber threats that could impact the competitions, we will support Paris 2024 in its mission to host secure Olympic and Paralympic Games'.

As part of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Eviden, the cybersecurity partner of reference, is providing an integrated cybersecurity solution for the entire scope of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. This includes advanced services based on artificial intelligence such as AIsaac, a next generation of cybersecurity detection and response platform, and operating the security event detection and remediation centre for the entire information system.

Eviden is a global leader in cybersecurity, with more than 6,500 security experts and a network of 16 Security Operations Centers (SOC).

Since 1992, Atos has been the technology integrator for the Olympics and since 2001 for the Paralympic Games. In this role, Atos' Tech Foundation business teams integrate the work of all technology partners of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

For more information: Eviden is Official Supporter of Paris 2024

About Eviden1

Evidenis a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 53,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atosis a global leader in digital transformation with c. 105,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

