Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.: Ultragenyx Receives Positive Recommendation from NICE in the U.K. for Evkeeza® - (evinacumab) for Adolescents and Adults Aged 12 Years and Older with Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) today announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a final draft guidance recommending Evkeeza® (evinacumab) to NHS England. Evkeeza is recommended within its marketing authorization as an adjunct to diet and other low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering therapies for the treatment of adults and adolescent patients aged 12 years and older with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). Evkeeza is the first angiopoietin-like 3 (ANGPTL3) inhibitor treatment indicated for this rare and debilitating condition.



"We are very pleased that NICE has approved the use of evinacumab within the NHS. Our patients with HoFH often have early onset heart disease, in many cases in their teens, and many of the usual medicines we use to treat cholesterol have limited effectiveness in this condition," stated Dr. Jaimini Cegla, clinical lead of the Lipid and Cardiovascular Risk Service, Hammersmith Hospital. "Evinacumab, which is effective at lowering LDL-C in HoFH when combined with other lipid-lowering therapies, is a much needed and very welcome addition to help us treat our patients as best we can."

NICE deemed that, despite uncertainties in the cost-effectiveness evidence comparing evinacumab with lomitapide in adults with HoFH, overall there are cost savings with evinacumab compared with lomitapide. The NICE committee acknowledged that clinical trial evidence shows that Evkeeza, combined with other lipid-lowering therapies (LLTs), can lower LDL-C levels when statins and other LLTs have not reduced them enough.

NICE also acknowledged that adolescent patients with HoFH on LLTs with or without lipoprotein apheresis have a high unmet need because LLTs have limited effectiveness in this patient population, lipoprotein apheresis can be traumatic and time consuming, and there is potential for an inequality of access if made available to adults and not adolescents. NICE considered that Evkeeza addresses an unmet need for new treatments to lower LDL-C, and that Evkeeza may improve adherence to treatment because it is administered once monthly (every 4 weeks) as an infusion.

"We are delighted that patients with HoFH will have another tool to help manage their condition, especially as it is approved from age 12," stated Jules Payne, CEO of Heart UK.

"This recognition from NICE on the clinical and economic benefits of Evkeeza is a meaningful milestone for people living with HoFH in England and Wales," said Erik Harris, chief commercial officer at Ultragenyx. "This highlights our commitment to working expeditiously on innovative ways to make Evkeeza broadly available to the HoFH community."

Evkeeza is now reimbursed and commercially available to prescribe for appropriate patients with HoFH in the U.S., England and Wales, Canada, Italy and Germany.

About Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

HoFH is a devastating form of inherited hypercholesterolemia, affecting 1 in 300,000 people globally and approximately 1,600 people in the European Union. HoFH occurs when two copies of the familial hypercholesterolemia (FH)-causing genes are inherited, one from each parent, resulting in dangerously high levels (>400 mg/dL) of LDL-C, or bad cholesterol. Patients with HoFH are at risk of premature atherosclerotic disease and cardiac events at an early age.

About Evkeeza® (evinacumab)

Evinacumab, the active substance in Evkeeza, binds to a protein in the body called ANGPTL3 and blocks its effects. ANGPTL3 is involved in controlling cholesterol levels and blocking its effect reduces the level of cholesterol in the blood. Evkeeza is delivered via an infusion every 4 weeks.

Evkeeza is approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) as an adjunct to diet and other low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering therapies for the treatment of adult and adolescent patients aged 12 years and older with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). The effects of Evkeeza on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality have not been determined. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovered and developed Evkeeza and commercializes the product in HoFH in the U.S. under the generic name evinacumab-dgnb, with dgnb as the suffix designated in accordance with Nonproprietary Naming of Biological Products Guidance for Industry issued by the FDA. Ultragenyx is responsible for commercialization efforts for Evkeeza in HoFH in countries outside of the U.S.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx's strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

