How Disclosures and Regulations Will Affect Sustainability Communication in 2024

Navigating the waters of sustainability reporting disclosures and regulations can be intimidating, to say the least. With various measures set in 2023 to keep companies accountable, there is a lot in store for brands' impact communication in the upcoming year.

3BL is kicking off this January with our Navigating ESG Comms Through the Cosmos - Capricorn Edition by highlighting the impact of:

The U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Climate disclosure rules The European Commission's Green Claims Directive California's passing of SB 253 and SB 261

As companies are revving up for a robust Q1 to set the tone for 2024, productivity is in high gear. The impact of Capricorn season signaling on sustainability and social impact communication is also unmistakable, particularly as it relates to public and private reporting.

See what advice Capricorn season has for the new year.

