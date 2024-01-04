

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $215 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $103.1 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $211.7 million or $1.45 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.2% to $1.73 billion from $1.28 billion last year.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $215 Mln. vs. $103.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.48 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.70 to $6.15 Full year revenue guidance: $6.8 - $7.0 Bln



