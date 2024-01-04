Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2024) - FloraWorks Holdings Inc., a leading cannabinoid biotech company, announced the appointment of Donald M. Casey Jr. as Board Director. Casey brings over 30 years of global healthcare experience to the FloraWorks board, with an outstanding track record of identifying and commercializing medical innovations.

Casey has held numerous executive leadership and board tenures, starting with 24 years at Johnson & Johnson where he rose through the ranks to join the company's executive committee, becoming worldwide chairman of the $10 billion comprehensive care group which included cardiovascular, diagnostic, diabetes and vision units. More recently, he served as CEO of the $9 billion medical products and services division at Cardinal Health, a provider of medical products and supply chain services to hospitals, labs, surgery centers and physician offices. He also served as CEO of the Gary and Mary West Wireless Health Institute, a non-profit research organization focused on lowering the cost of healthcare through novel technology solutions.

"Casey is a proven leader in healthcare operations and will be an integral perspective on our board of directors," said Alleh Lindquist, CEO and Co-Founder of FloraWorks. "His robust knowledge of the space adds incredible value as we advance our initial discoveries into clinical phase and commercialization."

"FloraWorks has the potential to offer hope to millions of people suffering from unmet medical needs through safe and effective solutions derived or inspired by cannabinoids," said Casey. "Their innovative approach has yielded promising breakthroughs in sleep disorders and Alzheimer's, and it's an honor to be part of a company with this much passion for improving human health and wellness."

The appointment comes on the heels of FloraWorks' announcement that its flagship product TruCBN (a pure form of cannabinol or "CBN") demonstrated effectiveness in treating sleep disturbances in a recent landmark clinical trial. This study marks the first cannabinoid to be clinically validated to promote better sleep.

About FloraWorks:

FloraWorks is a biotech company developing a multifaceted approach to cannabinoid and cannabinoid-inspired therapeutic discovery utilizing traditional chemical synthesis, advanced biological assays, and cutting-edge computational science to advance cannabinoid research for a new generation of therapeutics. For more information, visit www.flora-works.com.

