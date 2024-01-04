Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2024) - FloraWorks Holdings Inc., a leading cannabinoid therapeutics company, announced it will present at Seed Showcase, part of Biotech Showcase 2024, during this year's annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. Attendees can view FloraWorks' presentation live during the in-person event on Tuesday, January 9th at 2:20 p.m. PT in the Franciscan-D presentation room.

Lindquist will present the Company's groundbreaking approach to advance cannabinoid research for a new generation of therapeutics, a multifaceted approach that has yielded significant breakthroughs related to sleep disorders and Alzheimer's. The Company is seeking bridge capital to continue development of its discovery platform Paragon, as well as expand commercialization of its flagship product TruCBN, the first clinically validated cannabinoid ingredient to promote better sleep, which has already generated $7.8M in revenue.

"FloraWorks has the potential to offer hope to millions of people suffering from unmet medical needs through safe and effective solutions derived or inspired by cannabinoids," said Alleh Lindquist. "Our work at the frontier of this research is about pushing boundaries in biotech and changing lives, and I am thrilled to share our vision at Seed Showcase."

Seed Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters broad geographical investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

"We are delighted that FloraWorks will be joining us in San Francisco and presenting at Seed Showcase this year," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "The conference is a prime opportunity for today's cutting-edge entrepreneurs and motivated investors to come together to discover the potential of technologies that will drive the future of the life science industry."

About Seed Showcase

The Seed Showcase is part of Biotech Showcase, which is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to and meet with investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 16th year, Biotech Showcase is a well-established, highly respected conference featuring multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

About FloraWorks:

FloraWorks is a biotech company developing a multifaceted approach to cannabinoid and cannabinoid-inspired therapeutic discovery utilizing traditional chemical synthesis, advanced biological assays, and cutting-edge computational science to advance cannabinoid research for a new generation of therapeutics. For more information, visit www.flora-works.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mattio Communications

floraworks@mattio.com

For further information on FloraWorks, please contact:

Alleh Lindquist

CEO and Director

Phone: 503-344-4429

Email: info@flora-works.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193114

SOURCE: FloraWorks