Yieldmo, the leading advertising technology platform that delivers AI-powered creative ad formats and superior campaign performance from proprietary data, today announced four new additions to its global leadership team. Jennifer Werner has joined the company as SVP, Sales Client Partnerships, Jackie Sunderland as VP, Client Services, Harris Newman as Head of Publisher Development, and Lorena Ospina as Creative Director.

Werner joined Yieldmo from Teads as SVP of Sales Client Partnerships. In this role, she will spearhead sales partnerships, leveraging her expertise to propel the organization to new heights. A seasoned professional with a rich background in media and advertising, Werner spent a decade at Time Inc., representing some of the world's most iconic brands, and held subsequent roles as Head of Brand Partnerships at eBay Ads, prior to her role as VP of Sales for Teads.

Sunderland has returned to Yieldmo, where she was an early employee. As VP of Client Services, she will lead the charge on building out a best-in-class client services organization. Sunderland joins Yieldmo from Premion, an industry-leading CTV advertising platform for regional and local advertisers, where she held roles in sales solutions and product strategy. An ad tech veteran, Sunderland specializes in customer success, operations and product GTM.

Newman joined as Head of Publisher Development where he will take responsibility for growing Yieldmo's coverage across Comscore Top 100 publishers, while driving adoption of Yieldmo's proprietary ad formats. With a successful background as the former Head of Supply at Qortex (formerly CatapultX) and experience scaling North American Supply Sales at OpenWeb, Harris has a proven track record in go-to-market strategy, publisher adoption, and revenue growth.

Ospina joined Yieldmo from Meta as Creative Director of Ad Experiences, a newly created role, where she will help Yieldmo invent the future of advertising and create memorable brand experiences that drive business-critical and culture-moving results for the company's clients. Lorena is a technology patent-holding inventor and a passionate creative leader with an eclectic background in film, advertising, and human-centered design.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer, Jackie, Harris, and Lorena to the team! As proven industry leaders, their extensive expertise and innovative thinking align perfectly with Yieldmo's commitment to push the boundaries of advertising technology," said Johnny Horgan, Chief Commercial Officer. "These strategic appointments mark a pivotal moment for our company as we continue to evolve and find new ways to enhance digital advertising with patented formats, great design, and the use of AI to predict and optimize advertising performance. With their leadership, I am confident that Yieldmo will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and partners, delivering exceptional value and results in 2024 and beyond."

