KRM22, a leading supplier of risk management software services, is pleased to announce a new long term contract with a Chicago based broker dealer for its Post Trade Stress and Real Time Margin services. The firm, which has a focus on using the best technology to provide cutting edge services to its customers, has committed to a three year deal with KRM22.

Market conditions can change in the blink of an eye and have meant that effective risk management paramount to a firms ability to run and make profits. KRM22's comprehensive Trading Risk toolset, delivered through Limits Manager and Risk Manager products, is a beacon of stability for traders navigating the seas of increased market volatility, liquidity risk management, stress testing, and real-time monitoring.

Billy Murray, Chief Revenue Officer at KRM22 said:

"We are excited to be working with another new customer to deliver cutting edge Trading Risk services. We see this lengthy commitment as further proof of our strategy to deliver multiple risk metrics and combine them, providing firms with a true view of holistic Trading Risk."

