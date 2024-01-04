

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, while reaffirming annual net sales outlook.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.70 to $6.15 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.70 to $6.15 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $5.47 to $5.92 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.95 per share.



However, the company continues to projects net sales between $6.8 billion and $7.0 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.90 per share on net sales of $6.89 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



