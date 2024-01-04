Ideal Power Announces Plans for Upcoming Investor Conferences

Needham 26 th Annual Growth Conference on January 16 and 19, 2024

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Ideal Power Inc. ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ:IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced management's plans for participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Needham 26th Annual Growth Conference on January 16 and 19, 2024

Ideal Power plans to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings at the Needham 26th Annual Growth Conference on January 16 and 19. Conference attendees are encouraged to register and request a one-on-one in-person meeting with Ideal Power management by email to Needham at conferences@needhamco.com.

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on February 8, 2024

Ideal Power plans to present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on February 8 at 1:10 PM ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development and commercialization of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

jchristensen@darrowir.com

703-297-6917

SOURCE: Ideal Power

