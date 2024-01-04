Ronn Inc. Announces the Cancellation of 100 Million Common Shares

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / RONN, Inc., (OTC PINK:RONN) a leading player in the hydrogen energy market, is pleased to announce a strategic move for the immediate cancellation of 100 million RONN Common shares.This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and is part of the company's expected move to NASDAQ in 2024.

In addition to this strategic decision, RONN, Inc. is excited to share that progress is being made in its commitment to the hydrogen carbon offset global credit market in the 3 rd quarter of 2023. Mr. Ford, CEO of RONN, Inc., announced that our carbon offset credits are expected to be traded on the new trading platform reported by NASDAQ recently and hopefully will be in place by the end of 2024. Following the exclusive agreement with Net Zero, LLC, global pioneers in the environmental credit market (as announced here:

RONN, Inc. has also been diligently preparing to tap into the burgeoning US government-proposed hydrogen tax credit market for hydrogen generation, which is separate from the global carbon credits. A recent article published on NPR:

highlighted the federal government's estimation, valuing the hydrogen tax credit market at an impressive $140 billion. Mr. Ford, the visionary CEO, expresses his enthusiasm for this venture, emphasizing that it provides a promising additional avenue for financing without resorting to dilutive issuances of stock.

The company remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders while actively participating in environmentally conscious initiatives.

About RONN, Inc

RONN, Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to making a positive impact on the environmental credit market. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability in the commercialization of Hydrogen in both mobile and stationary sectors, Ronn, Inc. strives to create value for both its shareholders and the planet.

### Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include but are not limited to, the success of RONN, Inc.'s initiatives in the hydrogen tax credit market. RONN, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

