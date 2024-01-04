Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
EXKLUSIVER ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS ebnet den Produktions-Weg und lässt Aktie abheben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.01.2024 | 15:38
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iAccess Alpha Tax Loss Recovery Summit 2024 - Buyside Best Ideas January 9th-10th 2024

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / iAccess Alpha's Tax Loss Recovery Summit 2024 virtual conference is taking place January 9th & 10th, 2024.

The conference begins on Tuesday, January 9th 2024, with company presentations beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Company presentations will be webcast live online on Tuesday. 1x1 Meetings are being held all-day Wednesday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

To sign up to listen to company presentations register at the event website below:

Event website: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/

On Tuesday, January 9th, the following companies will be presenting via webcast.

OrganizationTicker
DoubleDown Interactive Co LtdDDI
Electrovaya, Inc.ELVA
Genasys, IncGNSS
GSI Technology, Inc.GSIT
Pixelworks, Inc.PXLW
Thunderbird Entertainment Group, Inc.THBRF
Upexi, IncUPXI
Usio, IncUSIO
Vox Royalty CorpVOXR

Contact: info@iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.