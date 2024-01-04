iAccess Alpha Tax Loss Recovery Summit 2024 - Buyside Best Ideas January 9th-10th 2024

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / iAccess Alpha's Tax Loss Recovery Summit 2024 virtual conference is taking place January 9th & 10th, 2024.

The conference begins on Tuesday, January 9th 2024, with company presentations beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Company presentations will be webcast live online on Tuesday. 1x1 Meetings are being held all-day Wednesday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

To sign up to listen to company presentations register at the event website below:

Event website: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/

On Tuesday, January 9th, the following companies will be presenting via webcast.

Organization Ticker DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd DDI Electrovaya, Inc. ELVA Genasys, Inc GNSS GSI Technology, Inc. GSIT Pixelworks, Inc. PXLW Thunderbird Entertainment Group, Inc. THBRF Upexi, Inc UPXI Usio, Inc USIO Vox Royalty Corp VOXR

