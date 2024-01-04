VVater LLC: VVATER Announces Additional Multiple Beaches & Surf Parks in USA

VVater Beaches and Surf Parks, powered by VVater's entirely self-financed next-generation water treatment technology using recycled, reclaimed, and reused waters for a sustainable, eco-friendly experience, are popping up all over the U.S.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / VVater is a U.S.-based, next-generation water treatment company that aims to provide Water for Humankind with a cornerstone of sustainability and a promise of a better, healthier tomorrow - servicing various industries and markets around the world from Real Estate, Wastewater Treatment, Municipal Potable Water and many more.

Following the groundbreaking announcement of VVater's plug-and-play ALPHA mobile water treatment unit, VVater has announced today the addition of four new projects in its real estate and aquatics market across the U.S. to its ever-growing portfolio of worldwide projects. These developments highlight VVater's steadfast commitment to improving aquatic spaces through cutting-edge and sustainable water treatment solutions, leveraging recycled, reused, and recertified waters without using chemicals, biologicals, filters or membranes. VVater continues to pioneer the integration of sustainability and leisure, setting a new benchmark in the real estate and aquatics industries.

VVater's projects are celebrated for their low costs, versatility, and scalability. Each VVater Beach, lagoon, and surf park is designed to harmonize with its surroundings, offering customizable solutions that fit various landscapes and architectural visions. Whether in urban settings or amidst natural beauty, VVater's creations are adaptable, beautiful, and sustainable. The new projects announced today are artificial beaches/lagoons and surf parks destined for Texas, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast, and the Midwest, with over 20 additional projects to be announced shortly for the U.S.

"Our ability to create these newer-generation lagoons that can utilize almost any water source including black water and turn them into picturesque-perfect, turquoise-blue clear waters is astonishing, especially considering that VVater provides the entire CAPEX, charging no additional percentage return fees, kayak rental fees, percentage of sale fees or any other hidden fees, which becomes a no brainer to our development partners. The artificial beach/lagoon industry is growing at an astounding pace, and it is already creating a waiting list for developers attempting to cut costs and drive unit sales," said Michael Watt, COO - North America of VVater.

Urban-type beaches/lagoons have become developers' No. 1 sought-after amenity as it's cheaper than a golf course and provides incredible operational savings. With water shortages and limited water licenses being issued across the U.S., numerous existing projects are already switching to a VVater Beach or a VVater Treatment system due to its ability to handle various feedstock waters from potable to black.

About VVater

