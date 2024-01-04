Medisafe Launches Real-World "Data Pulse" Packages to Support Partners' Brand Strategy and Revenue Growth

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Medisafe , an industry-leading digital health company specializing in medication management, is pleased to introduce 'Data Pulse,' a new data package offering, that will enable partners to inform their user experience strategy by leveraging real-world, real-time insights derived from aggregated, de-identified, HIPAA- and GDPR-compliant user data.

As new treatments continue to emerge daily, pharma companies and healthcare providers need effective tools to help them connect patients to the therapies that will benefit them most. Utilizing real-world data and advanced analytics, brand planning and go-to-market teams can more accurately identify and engage with patients, therefore advancing the potential of improving health outcomes.

As a leader in the market with 10+ years of consumer medication behavior and outcomes reporting insights, Medisafe empowers its partners to impact their performance and grow their brands with real-time detailed information not found anywhere else. With insights based on over 30 billion behavioral data points collected through interactions with 90+ health trackers, partners will be able to understand insights on users' needs and habits, aid in the development of personalized medicine and treatment plans, generate real-world data evidence for market access, demand forecasting and identify gaps in treatment adherence to develop targeted user support programs.

Data Pulse provides partners with brand-specific and condition-specific medication management profiles that can help them develop targeted interventions to address social determinants of health (SDOH) and increase health equity, including insights into demographics , specific medications, behavioral patterns (such as time-of-day and day-of-week activity trends), medical conditions, doctor appointments, health trackers, and medication adherence and persistence.

The offering is scalable and includes customizable surveys, aimed at generating primary research for user insights, segmentation analysis, competitive analysis, and condition analysis for commercialization.

"By empowering healthcare through real-time precision insights, Data Pulse allows us to unlock the full spectrum of user behavior, offering a level of detail in self-reported behavioral and medication adherence data that sets us apart," said Stacey Wasserman, Medisafe's Chief Business Officer. "We don't just manage medications - we revolutionize care by delving into the intricacies of patient behavior and are leading the way towards a more informed and patient-centric future for pharma brands."

About Medisafe

Medisafe is a leading integrated digital medication management solution that empowers users to seamlessly manage their treatment journey and holistic health while providing real-time intelligence to partners. By combining advanced technology - including smart, customizable, and scalable solutions for any needs - with behavior science, its Connected Health Platform supports patients, caregivers, providers, and payers at-scale by supporting better engagement, health management, and outcomes. Over 11 million people rely on Medisafe's platform to manage over two billion medication doses. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and is ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 13845 certified.

