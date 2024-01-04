Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2024) - Shipwell, a leading cloud transportation management, visibility, and freight procurement solutions provider, announced today continued strong demand for its supply chain cloud solutions in 2023. Indeed, Shipwell was beyond resilient in the logistics sector, facing a freight recession and significant economic shifts to help mid-market to enterprise-sized shippers navigate their own brutal year of inflation, tightening margins, and fluctuations in the freight market. Through strategic platform enhancements and a relentless customer focus, Shipwell secured 51% year-over-year revenue growth in 2023 - reaffirming its standing as the fastest-scaling transportation management system purpose-built to serve shippers' supply chain needs.

"I am proud of what our team accomplished in a challenging economic environment," said Greg Price, Shipwell Co-founder and CEO. "By listening to customers and focusing on tangible value creation, we've deepened trust in our solutions and established a foundation for long-term client partnerships." This year, Shipwell was selected to serve several new brands, including Marcal Paper, Westrock Beverage Solutions, Aaron's LLC, Calbee America, Bloom Energy, New Era Cap, Markman Peat, amongst many others.

Other Highlights in 2023 include:

Elevated from the Niche into the Challenger Quadrant in the prestigious 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant ("GMQ") for Transportation Management Systems.

Continued excellence in Gartner(R) Peer Insights with a rating of 4.7/5.0.

Deployed over 26 functional releases as Shipwell has the highest R&D percentage of spend in the GMQ.

Deployed rail visibility, enhanced ocean and drayage visibility, supplier collaboration, dock scheduling, and the first to develop and deploy AI into the workflows of customers already using Shipwell with Swifty

Secured the closure of a Series C funding round. This infusion of capital will drive continued innovation in our platform and services. This vote of confidence from our trusted partners solidifies our financial foundation and propels us toward a future of sustained growth and industry leadership.

Recognized as the "2023 Transport Management Company Of The Year" in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program, Food Logistics' 2023 Top Software & Technology Providers, Inc.'s 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies for the third year running.

Shipwell employees were also recognized again this year, including Chris Preboth as 2023 Supply Chain Executive Magazine's Pros-to-Know; Sarah Cozart and Jeanne Kellogg as top 2023 Women in Supply Chain, and Karen Sage, our CMO, as TSMA 2023 Brand Innovator and Trail Blazer.

