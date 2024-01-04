TDK Ventures invests in Silicon Box and its revolutionary chiplet technology

Singapore-based Silicon Box is revamping semiconductor chip technology, bringing a new generation of yield and performance through its advanced semiconductor packaging solutions

Silicon Box packages can have multiple, interconnected smaller chiplets offering an alternative to the conventional SoC approach to semiconductor manufacturing

The company is standardizing advanced packaging on a large production format providing unparalleled cost efficiency and capacity to customers

TDK Ventures partners with Silicon Box to further their joint vision for digital and energy transformation, as well as to bring critical innovation to the semiconductor market, where AI chips alone represent $15B as of 2022, expected to grow to $128B by 2028

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced today that subsidiary TDK Ventures, Inc. has invested in Singaporean tech disruptor Silicon Box and its innovative semiconductor chiplet packaging design and fabrication capabilities, which offers newfound standards in performance and scale. The company was founded by world leaders in semiconductor design and packaging technologies - co-founders Dr. Sehat Sutardja and Weili Dai previously founded Marvell, while co-founder and CEO Dr. Byung Joon (BJ) Han was formerly CEO of STATS ChipPAC (acquired by JCET in 2015). Dr. Sutardja and Dr. Han combined have more than 800 US patents. TDK Ventures looks to partner with this superstar team to accelerate the most recent semiconductor packaging innovations to market through Silicon Box.

It has long been acknowledged within the semiconductor industry that energy efficiency and performance are losing pace with advancing demands for computing volume, especially with the meteoric rise of machine learning, big data, and artificial intelligence (including generative AI). At its core, current semiconductor chips are hitting a wall in scalability, limited by conventional packaging approaches due to the energy cost associated with moving data between chips. Meanwhile, the development and manufacturing cost for chip designers have become cost prohibitive except for the most well-funded players.

Silicon Box is turning this approach on its head through its innovative semiconductor package design and fabrication method, which enables chiplets. Chiplets allow chip designers an alternative to relying on a single, monolithic chip for processing; by leveraging multiple smaller chips interconnected in a single package creating the equivalent of "system-on-a-chip" (SoC) in a package. This approach reduces the energy demands of moving data between different chips, since it is instead reduced to one chiplet, where each subsystem can be modular and perform specialized processes. The Silicon Box process in particular sets a new industry standard using large-format production for up to 8x more devices per production unit, with 90+% yield - compared to industry alternatives, which top out around 60%.

TDK Ventures is committed to finding and impact scaling technologies on the frontiers of innovation, whose contributions have the potential to build a better, brighter future for all of humanity. Silicon Box solutions represent significant progress and contribution to both digital and energy transformation, as their chiplet designs bring newfound performance and efficiency to the semiconductor and computing industries.

TDK Ventures' President Nicolas Sauvage commented, "TDK Ventures is excited to partner with the world-class team at Silicon Box. Their standout chiplet design is making waves in the industry, and they already have a proven concept in a 750,000 square foot facility to support production. We are committed to supporting their success for a positive impact on the world."

Silicon Box CEO Dr. BJ Han also discussed the partnership saying, "Teaming with TDK Ventures is ideal for us, and we are looking forward to continuing what has already been an incredible collaboration. We have significant synergies with many of their business units, and in addition to their investment, we are excited to engage with their extensive network, subject matter experts, and industrial base. Bring on the TDK Goodness!"

To learn more about TDK Ventures, interested startups or investment partners should visit www.tdk-ventures.com

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2023, TDK posted total sales of USD 16.1 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

About TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures Inc. invests in startups to bolster innovation in materials science, energy/power and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. Established in 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation, the corporate venture company's vision is to propel the digital and energy transformations of segments such as next-generation transportation, robotics and industrial, mixed reality and the wider IoT/IIoT markets. TDK Ventures will co-invest and support promising portfolio companies by providing technical expertise and access to global markets where TDK operates. Interested startups or investment partners may contact TDK Ventures: www.tdk-ventures.com or contact@tdk-ventures.com .

About Silicon Box

Silicon Box is an advanced semiconductor packaging and testing company, specializing in cutting-edge semiconductor integration services. The company is capable of delivering full execution, from initial design to final manufacturing of chiplets. Leveraging our proprietary technology, 30 years of multi-sectoral expertise, and relationships with best-in-class partners, we strive to solve the unique challenges of chiplet adoption in order to build the emergent technologies shaping the world around us today. Learn more about Silicon Box at https://www.silicon-box.com/

