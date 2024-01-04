Manufacturing Execution Systems Market worth $23.0 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Manufacturing Execution Systems Market is expected to reach USD 23.0 billion by 2029 from USD 14.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2024 - 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The significant growth factor associated with the Manufacturing Execution Systems Market growth is the increasing implementation of industrial automation in both process and discrete industries, the growing importance of adhering to regulatory requirements, the increasing demand for operational efficiency, and the increasing complexity of manufacturing processes. The manufacturing execution systems market is witnessing significant growth because widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 principles and smart manufacturing strategies.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=536

Browse in-depth TOC on "Manufacturing Execution Systems Market"

182 - Tables

68 - Figures

242 - Pages

Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 14.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 23.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Deployment, Process Industry, Discrete Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Data security concerns in the manufacturing industry Key Market Opportunities Implementation of MES in the pharmaceuticals & life sciences industry Key Market Drivers Increasing complexity of manufacturing processes



The services segment is to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The manufacturing execution systems have been segmented into offerings, software and services. MES services encompass modification, upgrades, and maintenance, ensuring that the MES software does not require replacement as it ages. Instead, it undergoes modifications and upgrades based on specific needs. Given that the effective functioning of MES relies significantly on post-implementation processes, these services play a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency and streamlining production by minimizing waste and reducing production time.

Hybrid deployment is to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The hybrid model integrates elements of both public and private clouds, offering a tailored solution to meet specific business needs. In this configuration, certain components or features of the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) are hosted on-premises, while others reside in the cloud. While a public cloud provides cutting-edge technologies at an affordable price, security concerns may arise. Conversely, a private cloud addresses security issues but comes with a higher cost. The hybrid cloud model combines the benefits of both, dividing business processes strategically. Manufacturers increasingly adopt this deployment mode, storing data on-site while entrusting the application execution to a third-party vendor. Medical device manufacturers and parts suppliers widely utilize hybrid-deployed MES for enhanced production capabilities and cost-effective precision.

The automotive industry holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

The automotive industry holds the largest market share during the forecast period. It is one of the largest revenue-generating industries globally. This industry is undergoing rapid transformations in manufacturing technologies. Manufacturing execution systems play a crucial role in automating time-consuming tasks like inventory management, performance analysis, design processes, and supply chain management. Standardizing the manufacturing process poses a significant challenge for the automotive sector due to its integration with various solutions. The adoption of manufacturing execution systems addresses these challenges by integrating with ERP and SAP, streamlining production. The MES software contributes to the industry's ongoing development through continuous upgrades and modifications. Rapidly growing automobile demand in regions like Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to drive the increased adoption of manufacturing execution systems.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=536

North America holds the largest market share of the manufacturing execution systems market throughout the forecast period.

North America consists of - the US, Canada and Mexico. The US is serving as the major contributor to the manufacturing execution systems industry in this area. Anticipated as the most significant consumer of manufacturing execution systems, North America's mature and highly developed industries utilizing manufacturing execution systems are the primary driving force. The increasing need for tracking real-time data, improved visibility, and control of production activity is driving the adoption of manufacturing execution systems in this region. Also, the growing demand for digitalization and Industry 4.0 initiatives, coupled with the increasing complexity of manufacturing processes, is expected to drive the adoption of MES solutions.

The report profiles key players in manufacturing execution systems companies such as Siemens (Germany), Dassault Systems (France), SAP (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US). and others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=536

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Automation Market by Component, Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry (Process Industry and Discrete Industry), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027

Smart Factory Market by Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printers, Machine Vision Systems), Solution (SCADA, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Smart Manufacturing Market by Technology (3D printing, Al in Manufacturing, Automated guided vehicle, Condition Monitoring, Cybersecurity, Digital Twin, HMI, Machine Vision, MES, PAM, Robot, Sensor), Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2028

System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation by Service Outlook, Technology (HMI, SCADA, MES, IIoT, PAM, DCS, PLC, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC), Industry and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global forecast to 2027

Industrial Services Market by SCADA, Distributed Control System, Manufacturing Execution System, Safety Systems, Motors & Drives, Industrial Robotics, Industrial 3D Printing, Industrial PC, PLC, Service Type, End-user Industry - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/manufacturing-execution-systems-mes-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mes.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/manufacturing-execution-systems-market-worth-23-0-billion-by-2029---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302026047.html