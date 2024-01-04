Kramer Levin is pleased to announce that partner Sébastien Pontillo has been elected co-managing partner of the Paris office, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Mr. Pontillo shares the role with Dana M. Anagnostou, who has been elected to a third term as co-managing partner. Mr. Pontillo succeeds former co-managing partner Renaud Dubois, who will continue to practice in the firm's Real Estate group.

Mr. Pontillo, whose practice focuses on leveraged buyouts and growth capital and venture capital transactions, joined Kramer Levin in 2021. He routinely advises private equity funds and management teams on international and domestic transactions. He also advises companies on complex international mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and joint venture agreements.

"I am extremely pleased that Sébastien has joined me to lead the Paris office and grateful to Renaud for his leadership during a time of significant growth for the firm," said Ms. Anagnostou. "Sébastien is a highly regarded lawyer, a trusted adviser to our clients and colleagues alike, and an experienced leader."

Kramer Levin's 60-lawyer Paris office has grown 15% in the past year.

"This is a great honor that my colleagues have bestowed upon me, and I am committed to preserving the legacy of excellence that we have cultivated within the Paris office," said Mr. Pontillo. "With our exceptional team, I am confident that we will continue to scale new heights of success."

About Kramer Levin

Kramer Levin provides its clients with proactive, creative and pragmatic solutions that address today's most challenging legal issues. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Silicon Valley, Washington, DC, and Paris and fosters a strong culture of involvement in public and community service. For more information, visit www.kramerlevin.com.

