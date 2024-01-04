Pepco: Smoke Detectors for a Safer Season

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Pepco

By Chuck McDade

Pepco | The Source

In an effort to help keep the communities we serve safe, Pepco has donated smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to fire companies in Montgomery and Prince George's Counties. This donation is part of our Emergency Services Partnership Program (ESSP), which helps fund and provide smoke alarm donations, electrical safety training, emergency management conferences and safety and educational programs that benefit first responders and the public. This is the first year we are providing carbon monoxide detectors as part of this effort.

Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department identified carbon monoxide alarms as their greatest need and received 750 alarms. The department says installing the alarm the best way to stay safe from carbon monoxide. If the alarm detects carbon monoxide, it warns you to the danger like a smoke detector. Any resident of Prince George's County who needs a carbon monoxide alarm can call the department at (301)- 883-520. Installation is free.

We also donated 650 smoke and 350 carbon monoxide alarms to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. Montgomery County residents in need of a new smoke or carbon monoxide alarm can call 311.

In October, 650 smoke and 350 carbon monoxide alarms were also donated to the DC Fire and EMS Department. Any District homeowner who is unable to afford a smoke detector can have one installed by contacting the DC Fire and EMS Fire Prevention Division at 202-727-1614 or by e-mail at fems.fireprevention@dc.gov.

Since our first donation in 2004, we have donated 19,000 life-saving smoke alarms to the DC Fire and EMS Department and nearly 60,000 alarms in Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland. The program demonstrates the positive value of public and private partnerships which enables us to provide more resources to the communities and residents that need them most.

