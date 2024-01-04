Over 60% of Part-Time Voice Actors Aspire to Go Full-Time, Voices Report Finds

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, today published Behind The Mic, their annual voice actor trends report. The report found that part-time voice actors are eager to take their career to the next level, with over 60% of part-time voice actors saying they aspire to become full-time voice actors.





2024 Audio Trends for Voice Actors





Voices' Behind the Mic report surveyed over 1,100 full-time and part-time voice actors to identify insights and trends in the industry. Despite widespread interest among part-time voice actors to take their career full-time, nearly half (47%) of part-time voice actors have not pursued voice coaching.

"The benefits of receiving coaching, for many, are the key to breaking through a plateau in one's voice over career and taking voice acting skills to the next level," says Evan Wiebe, Senior Talent Success Manager at Voices. "Whether it's improving your range of character voices or dialing in your breath control, anyone can stand to benefit from coaching-but particularly those planning to make voice acting a long-term career."

Other key findings from the report include:

Television ads are a highly sought after category of voice over work: Two-thirds (66%) of full-time voice actors said they want to book more television jobs in 2024. The next most popular categories are animation (49%), radio (48%), and online ads (47%).

For the full report, please visit: https://www.voices.com/company/press/reports/2024-voice-actor-trends-report.

For more insights into the world of voice over, visit Voices at: https://www.voices.com/.

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 4 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Voices helps match clients with voice over professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

