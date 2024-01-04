INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: International Roofing Expo 2024 Champions Hispanic Roofing Community Through Strategic Partnerships and Inclusive Initiatives

North America's largest roofing event commits to enhancing opportunities and education for Hispanic contractors.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / The International Roofing Expo (IRE), the premier gathering of professionals in the roofing and exterior industries, makes significant strides in supporting the Hispanic roofing community through strategic partnerships with leading associations. With a focus on providing a marketplace for Hispanic contractors to learn about new products and trends and gain valuable education, IRE is set to become the beacon of inclusion and opportunity for this growing segment.

Demand for roofing repair and metal shake, shingle and tile roofing is expected to grow steadily, increasing the need for roofing professionals and skilled craftsmen. The roofing industry in the United States employs more than 200,000 professionals and nearly 30 percent of the workforce identify as Hispanic or Latino, highlighting the need to expand opportunities for collaboration and education.

The International Roofing Expo partners with industry leaders and associations dedicated to the advancement of Hispanic contractors and businesses in roofing including the National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA), Latinos in Roofing Association, Latinos en Roofing, Labor Central and Southeast Contracting Services. The expo will feature Teresa Ramirez, President of Southeast Contracting Services, on a panel titled Diversity and Inclusion for the Hispanic Community on February 6. Sergio Terreros, CEO of NAHICA will lead a discussion in Spanish on February 7 titled How to Start with Commercial Projects, designed for small and medium roofing companies looking to expand and start working on commercial roofing projects. Jason Stanley, founder of Labor Central, an on-demand labor marketplace connecting roofing contractors to roofing crews, will take part in a roundtable discussion, February 7 on Industry Image and Outreach in Roofing.

"IRE aims to amplify voices and provide targeted resources that cater to specific needs by creating a dedicated space for Hispanic roofing professionals to connect with industry leaders to gain insight and knowledge," states Rich Russo, Show Director of International Roofing Expo. "The Hispanic roofing community represents a large and influential voice of the roofing sector, and it is important that IRE recognizes this dynamic group and provides resources through partnering with leading individuals and associations to share expertise."

Key initiatives in connecting this portion of the workforce include email communications translated to Spanish, dedicated social media posts and video testimonials shared with partners on IRE media channels. Roofing professionals can access resources through the Roofers Coffee Shop Podcast, highlighting the Latino sessions and activities planned for IRE 2024.

On-site initiatives include ribbons to identify Spanish speakers, bilingual registration staff, signage identifying Spanish speaking exhibitors, the Para Latino Lounge, a space where presentations are held in Spanish, sponsored by SRS Distribution and a dedicated area at the Welcome Party. Exhibiting company Latinos en Roofing, founded by Amparo Sancen, supports the Latino community in-person at the 2024 expo providing resources, tools and knowledge to grow roofing businesses.

