Zerify Provides 2024 Projections and Updates on Recently Announced Transactions-Deals

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), a pioneer in cybersecurity specializing in secure video conferencing and endpoint security, is delighted to present its revenue projection for 2024. Additionally, the company offers the latest updates on recently disclosed transactions and deals.



Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify expressed his enthusiasm for the company's trajectory, highlighting, "We are extremely optimistic about both our company's future and that of our shareholders. Our Zerify Meet & Defender technologies represent the most groundbreaking innovations in the video conferencing market over the past two decades. We firmly believe that no other company in this industry can match the competitive advantages we possess."

"That's why in 2024 Zerify is projecting $3.9M in revenues, which only includes our current contracts," says Kay. "The bulk of those monies will be brought in via an already contracted white-labeled partner which we already announced, as well as newly signed partners i.e. CNS, Rackbuild, HealEstate, ConectUS Wireless, 323Link and others. Though our large white-labeled partner did not launch last year as expected due to the size & complexity of integration and rollout, they are in the final stages of testing and expecting a Q1 launch."

"Additionally, we are excited about a new emerging revenue stream for us with our Zerify Meet API which enables easy integration of our Zerify Meet directly into an existing application. HealEstate, a recently announced customer, is embedding our Zerify Meet API into their existing platform," says Kay.

"In summary, we are encouraged about our strategic path and corporate outlook, especially as we expect 2024 to be a year of significant growth, particularly in terms of revenue. Our solutions address the critical need for secure communications in today's world of video conferencing, and we remain steadfast in seizing this opportunity to provide a more secure method for consumers and organizations to communicate," concluded Kay.

Forward Looking Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company is focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Gap Security. Its technologies help to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor "out-of-band" authentication and keystroke encryption. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers this level of cybersecurity protections.

