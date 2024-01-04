Nextaff Group, LLC: NEXTAFF Marks a Milestone: Celebrating 20 Years of Excellence in Staffing

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / NEXTAFF, a leading provider of staffing solutions, proudly announces the celebration of its 20th anniversary. Since its inception in 2004, NEXTAFF has been at the forefront of delivering innovative recruiting, screening, and staffing services, helping businesses thrive and individuals succeed in their careers.





NEXTAFF 20-Year Anniversary

NEXTAFF Co-Founders James Windmiller (COO) and Cary Daniel (CEO)





Focused on the core values of gratitude, growth, service, execution, and enjoyment, NEXTAFF has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of clients, candidates, and its communities. The company's mission of positively impacting people and companies through employment has also been a key driver of its success over the past two decades.

Throughout its 20-year history, NEXTAFF has been fortunate to receive recognition for its growth and service.

Some of the highlights include:

Fastest-Growing Human Resources Company in America, Inc. Magazine

Inc. 100, #6, Inc. Magazine

Inc. 500, Inc. Magazine (4x)

Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine (3x)

Fastest-Growing Companies (Kansas City), Ingram's Magazine (7x)

Top Satisfaction, Franchise Business Review (5x)

Top Culture, Franchise Business Review

Top Recession-Proof, Franchise Business Review

Franchise 500, Entrepreneur

Top 400 Franchises, Franchise Times

"As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we reflect on the journey that has brought us to this significant milestone," said CEO and co-founder Cary Daniel. "Our success and tenure are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our franchise owners, support team, the trust of our clients, and the opportunities we've been able to provide to job seekers. We look forward to the next chapter of growth and success as we continue to innovate and lead in the staffing industry."

As part of the anniversary celebration, NEXTAFF will host a spring event for friends and family and a fall event for its staff and franchise owners. With a network of successful franchise owners across the country, NEXTAFF has empowered entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses within the staffing industry.

"We are incredibly proud of the growth and success of our franchise program," remarked COO and co-founder James Windmiller. "The franchise owners and their teams play a vital role in extending the reach of NEXTAFF's impact into local communities. We are excited about the continued expansion of our franchise network in the coming years."

Looking ahead, NEXTAFF remains committed to driving innovation in the staffing industry, leveraging technology, and adapting to the evolving needs of clients and job seekers. With a solid foundation built on 20 years of experience, the company believes it is poised for continued success and growth in the years to come.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners to find quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

