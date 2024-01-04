Land Betterment Corporation: A Year of Growth and Innovation at eko Solutions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Land Betterment Corporation

2023 marked a transformative year for eko Solutions, a Land Betterment company, characterized by agility, diversification, and innovation. Our commitment to meeting customer needs led to a remarkable 500% expansion of our up-cycled and often 'double recycled' shipping container product line.

Our diverse range of customized dwellings and structures, crafted from up-recycled shipping containers, provide solutions across a variety of industries, including commercial, recreational, residential, rental, glamping, and crisis recovery. These sustainable structures seamlessly blend contemporary design with practicality, showcasing our dedication to eco-friendly living.

Agility in Action: To enhance the value we bring to the market, we transitioned to a more agile and efficient manufacturing space in Decatur, Alabama. This move allowed us to achieve improved workflow, reduced waste and maintain an agile workforce.

Diverse Offerings: Our products are designed for versatility. One day, a container is an RV on wheels; the next, it transforms into an eko Outpost vacation rental in a campground or on a beach. Our dwellings, while diverse, share a common adaptability, ensuring they can effectively meet customer demands and generate a consistent revenue stream. Additionally, we've obtained modular construction licenses in four states: Alabama, Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Expanding Product Line: Our product line encompasses rental, recreation, residential, and commercial solutions. From short-term housing to mobile retail and marketing activation spaces, each eko modular solution is customizable, sustainable, durable, and affordable. Innovative building practices sets eko Solutions apart from the traditional construction industry, exemplified by 'double recycled' container homes repurposed from crisis recovery situations into vacation rental properties. Our product lines are as follows:

Residential

Examples of our eko Homes include:

Short-Term Housing - 1- 29 days

Mid-Term Housing - 29 days - 3 months

Long-Term Housing - up to 10 years

Tiny Homes

Glamping

RV Camping

Outdoor Living Experiences through Airbnb and VRBO at eko Outpost properties

Commercial

We now offer a variety of designs and layouts with a wide range of commercial applications. Some uses include:

Mobile Retail Spaces

Mobile Marketing Activation

Porto-Containers - Mobile and Permanent Restrooms

Mobile and Temporary Offices

Food Service

Laboratory and Research Facilities

Portable Garage Workshops

Sound Booths

Security Guard Shacks

Mobile Electrolysis Containers

Pet Care Units

Medical Service Units

Multi-Container Commercial Solutions (Daycares, Classrooms, Co-Working Spaces)

Crisis Recovery

In times of natural disasters, we collaborate with local communities, churches, foundations, and sponsors to deploy eko Villages of Hope. Our solution provides temporary housing to those in need. A notable example is Camp G.R.A.V.E.S in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

Customer-Driven Innovation: Our customers are at the heart of our innovation. Every day, we learn from them, using their feedback as a real-time focus group. This customer-centric approach has driven the evolution of our Gateway Collection, demonstrating our commitment to problem-solving.

Looking Ahead to 2024: As we ride the momentum of 2023, expect eko Solutions to continue expanding and innovating in 2024 and beyond. We anticipate securing modular building licenses in two additional states where modular construction is gaining popularity across diverse demographics.

For more information on eko Solutions' offerings, visit www.ekosolutionsllc.com.

To stay up to date on our innovations and get an insider's view of our daily operations follow us on our social platforms Facebook LinkedIn X Instagram, Tick Tock and YouTube.

About eko Solutions: eko Solutions, a division of Land Betterment Company a Certified B Corporation, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing, and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis recovery, commercial and recreation use.

