

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK), a food and facilities management services provider, Friday reported 3.1 percent higher revenue for the first quarter.



Further, the company reiterated its guidance for fiscals 2024 and 2025.



Quarterly revenues increased to 6.3 billion euros from 6.09 billion euros of last year, on strong growth in all geographies due to pricing, new contract ramp-ups, and continued volumes in Corporate services, Sports & Leisure and Education.



Organically, revenue grew 8.2 percent, positively impacted by the contribution from a successful Rugby World Cup and was driven by Food services, up +10.0 percent organically, while FM services were up +4.7 percent.



The company continues to expect Underlying operating profit margin to grow by +30-40 bps per annum, at constant rates and organic revenue growth to be between +6 percent and 8 percent per annum for fiscal 2024 and 2025.



On Thursday, Sodexo shares closed at EUR 102.25, up 1.74% in Paris.



