

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen depreciated to a record low of 170.54 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 170.05.



The yen dropped to a 1-month low of 158.68 against the euro, from Thursday's closing value of 158.29.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen slipped to near 3-week lows of 183.88 and 144.95 from yesterday's closing quotes of 183.35 and 144.62, respectively.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to an 8-day low of 97.23, a 9-day low of 90.37 and a 1-month low of 108.52 from yesterday's closing quotes of 96.98, 90.16 and 108.32, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 162.00 against the euro, 188.00 against the pound, 149.00 against the greenback, 98.00 against the aussie, 92.00 against the kiwi and 111.00 against the loonie.



