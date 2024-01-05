Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 05
05 January 2024
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
04/01/2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
25,286
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
483.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
475.20p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
477.87p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,441,550 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,441,550. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 772,347 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £3,556,340.78.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
477.77p
18,467
Chi-X (CHIX)
478.26p
3,308
BATE (BATE)
477.49p
1,497
Aquis (AQXE)
478.95p
1,403
Turquoise (TRQX)
477.48p
611
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
151
480.80
8:28:05 AM
00384199606TRLO0.1.1
XLON
129
480.80
8:28:05 AM
00384199607TRLO0.1.1
XLON
155
475.80
8:29:18 AM
00384199826TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
181
475.60
9:00:04 AM
00384205726TRLO0.1.1
BATE
14
475.60
9:02:04 AM
00384206219TRLO0.1.1
BATE
83
475.60
9:02:04 AM
00384206218TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
197
475.60
9:02:04 AM
00384206220TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
35
475.60
9:02:04 AM
00384206221TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
280
475.60
9:02:04 AM
00384206223TRLO0.1.1
XLON
41
475.60
9:02:04 AM
00384206222TRLO0.1.1
BATE
43
475.60
9:02:04 AM
00384206224TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
51
475.60
9:02:04 AM
00384206225TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
65
475.60
9:02:04 AM
00384206226TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
51
475.60
9:02:04 AM
00384206227TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
129
475.60
9:02:04 AM
00384206228TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
148
475.60
9:02:04 AM
00384206230TRLO0.1.1
XLON
44
475.60
9:02:04 AM
00384206229TRLO0.1.1
BATE
52
475.60
9:02:04 AM
00384206231TRLO0.1.1
XLON
246
475.60
9:02:04 AM
00384206232TRLO0.1.1
XLON
273
475.60
9:02:04 AM
00384206233TRLO0.1.1
XLON
130
475.20
9:02:04 AM
00384206235TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
475.20
9:02:04 AM
00384206234TRLO0.1.1
XLON
122
476.40
9:49:42 AM
00384212964TRLO0.1.1
XLON
38
476.40
9:49:42 AM
00384212965TRLO0.1.1
XLON
532
476.40
9:49:42 AM
00384212966TRLO0.1.1
XLON
43
476.40
9:50:31 AM
00384213039TRLO0.1.1
XLON
118
476.40
9:50:31 AM
00384213040TRLO0.1.1
XLON
178
476.40
9:50:31 AM
00384213042TRLO0.1.1
XLON
166
476.40
9:50:31 AM
00384213041TRLO0.1.1
XLON
179
476.40
9:51:36 AM
00384213212TRLO0.1.1
XLON
155
475.20
10:03:11 AM
00384214517TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
42
475.20
10:03:11 AM
00384214518TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
475.20
10:03:11 AM
00384214519TRLO0.1.1
XLON
300
475.20
10:03:11 AM
00384214520TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
475.20
10:03:11 AM
00384214521TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
475.20
10:03:11 AM
00384214523TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
475.20
10:03:11 AM
00384214522TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
475.20
10:03:11 AM
00384214524TRLO0.1.1
XLON
343
475.20
10:03:11 AM
00384214525TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
475.20
10:03:11 AM
00384214526TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
475.20
10:03:11 AM
00384214527TRLO0.1.1
XLON
335
475.20
10:03:11 AM
00384214528TRLO0.1.1
XLON
439
475.20
10:03:11 AM
00384214529TRLO0.1.1
XLON
298
476.20
10:36:41 AM
00384217272TRLO0.1.1
XLON
138
476.20
10:36:41 AM
00384217273TRLO0.1.1
XLON
433
|
477.20
10:48:55 AM
00384218487TRLO0.1.1
XLON
190
477.20
10:48:55 AM
00384218486TRLO0.1.1
XLON
166
477.20
10:49:10 AM
00384218507TRLO0.1.1
XLON
51
477.20
10:49:10 AM
00384218508TRLO0.1.1
XLON
166
477.20
10:52:21 AM
00384218863TRLO0.1.1
XLON
176
477.20
10:54:07 AM
00384219092TRLO0.1.1
XLON
41
477.20
10:55:04 AM
00384219167TRLO0.1.1
XLON
200
477.40
11:07:16 AM
00384220353TRLO0.1.1
XLON
640
477.40
11:07:16 AM
00384220354TRLO0.1.1
XLON
45
477.80
11:07:19 AM
00384220357TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
41
|
477.80
11:07:19 AM
00384220358TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
36
477.80
11:13:10 AM
00384220806TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1
476.80
11:20:09 AM
00384221360TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
42
477.80
11:31:02 AM
00384222600TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
39
477.80
11:32:08 AM
00384222693TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1
476.80
11:35:03 AM
00384222960TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
32
477.80
11:36:54 AM
00384223185TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
9
477.60
11:44:31 AM
00384224135TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
88
476.80
11:46:15 AM
00384224275TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
23
476.80
11:46:15 AM
00384224276TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
150
476.80
11:46:15 AM
00384224277TRLO0.1.1
BATE
382
476.80
11:46:15 AM
00384224279TRLO0.1.1
BATE
130
476.80
11:46:15 AM
00384224278TRLO0.1.1
BATE
670
476.80
11:46:15 AM
00384224280TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
476.80
11:46:15 AM
00384224281TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
476.80
11:46:15 AM
00384224282TRLO0.1.1
XLON
39
476.60
11:46:15 AM
00384224284TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
47
476.80
11:46:15 AM
00384224283TRLO0.1.1
XLON
420
476.60
11:46:15 AM
00384224285TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
70
476.60
11:46:15 AM
00384224287TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
171
476.60
11:46:15 AM
00384224286TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
194
476.80
11:46:26 AM
00384224307TRLO0.1.1
XLON
166
476.80
11:46:26 AM
00384224308TRLO0.1.1
XLON
167
476.80
11:46:26 AM
00384224309TRLO0.1.1
XLON
169
476.80
11:46:26 AM
00384224310TRLO0.1.1
XLON
280
476.60
12:02:18 PM
00384225858TRLO0.1.1
BATE
188
476.60
12:02:18 PM
00384225859TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
94
476.60
12:02:18 PM
00384225861TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
94
476.60
12:02:18 PM
00384225860TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1140
476.60
12:02:18 PM
00384225862TRLO0.1.1
XLON
9
476.60
|
12:05:57 PM
00384226281TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
177
478.00
12:45:33 PM
00384230548TRLO0.1.1
XLON
166
478.00
12:45:33 PM
00384230549TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
478.00
12:48:59 PM
00384230789TRLO0.1.1
XLON
12
478.00
12:54:50 PM
00384231467TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
476.80
1:05:05 PM
00384232661TRLO0.1.1
XLON
2
476.80
1:40:03 PM
00384237234TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
280
476.80
1:40:03 PM
00384237235TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
153
476.80
1:40:03 PM
00384237237TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
280
476.80
1:40:03 PM
00384237236TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
699
476.80
1:40:03 PM
00384237238TRLO0.1.1
XLON
51
476.80
1:40:03 PM
00384237239TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
476.80
1:40:03 PM
00384237240TRLO0.1.1
XLON
524
476.80
1:40:03 PM
00384237241TRLO0.1.1
XLON
186
476.80
1:40:10 PM
00384237326TRLO0.1.1
XLON
166
476.80
1:40:10 PM
00384237327TRLO0.1.1
XLON
281
476.80
1:40:10 PM
00384237328TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
476.80
1:40:15 PM
00384237338TRLO0.1.1
XLON
39
477.20
1:43:19 PM
00384237889TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
11
477.00
1:43:23 PM
00384237902TRLO0.1.1
XLON
166
477.00
1:44:06 PM
00384238045TRLO0.1.1
XLON
185
477.00
1:44:06 PM
00384238046TRLO0.1.1
XLON
97
477.00
1:47:41 PM
00384238591TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
3
477.00
1:48:42 PM
00384238834TRLO0.1.1
XLON
167
477.40
2:18:08 PM
00384243306TRLO0.1.1
XLON
99
477.60
2:18:14 PM
00384243320TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
162
477.80
2:18:18 PM
00384243330TRLO0.1.1
XLON
138
477.80
2:18:19 PM
00384243333TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1
477.20
2:36:30 PM
00384247782TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
190
478.20
2:40:48 PM
00384248954TRLO0.1.1
XLON
99
478.20
2:40:48 PM
00384248955TRLO0.1.1
XLON
166
478.20
2:40:48 PM
00384248956TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3
478.20
2:48:45 PM
00384251358TRLO0.1.1
XLON
166
478.20
2:48:45 PM
00384251359TRLO0.1.1
XLON
19
478.20
2:48:49 PM
00384251389TRLO0.1.1
XLON
9
478.20
2:52:38 PM
00384252821TRLO0.1.1
XLON
153
480.80
3:48:53 PM
00384274788TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
203
480.80
3:49:01 PM
00384274827TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
481.00
3:49:18 PM
00384274975TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
54
481.00
3:49:18 PM
00384274976TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
33
481.60
3:58:39 PM
00384278235TRLO0.1.1
XLON
42
482.00
4:10:54 PM
00384283992TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
87
482.00
4:10:54 PM
00384283994TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
117
482.00
4:10:54 PM
00384283993TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
38
482.00
4:12:11 PM
00384284804TRLO0.1.1
XLON
2
482.20
4:14:49 PM
00384286013TRLO0.1.1
XLON
369
482.80
4:14:58 PM
00384286077TRLO0.1.1
XLON
210
482.80
4:14:58 PM
00384286078TRLO0.1.1
XLON
392
482.80
4:14:58 PM
00384286079TRLO0.1.1
XLON
47
482.80
4:14:58 PM
00384286080TRLO0.1.1
XLON
280
482.80
4:15:03 PM
00384286140TRLO0.1.1
XLON
51
482.80
4:15:09 PM
00384286200TRLO0.1.1
XLON
181
483.00
4:16:25 PM
00384286959TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
8
483.00
4:17:00 PM
00384287430TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
8
483.00
4:17:52 PM
00384287969TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
150
482.00
4:19:04 PM
00384288691TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
150
482.00
4:19:04 PM
00384288692TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
86
482.00
4:19:04 PM
00384288693TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
44
482.00
4:19:04 PM
00384288694TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
20
482.00
4:19:04 PM
00384288696TRLO0.1.1
BATE
132
482.00
4:19:04 PM
00384288697TRLO0.1.1
BATE
123
482.00
4:19:04 PM
00384288698TRLO0.1.1
BATE
142
482.00
4:19:04 PM
00384288701TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
482.00
4:19:04 PM
00384288703TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
482.00
4:19:04 PM
00384288702TRLO0.1.1
XLON
678
482.00
4:19:04 PM
00384288704TRLO0.1.1
XLON
208
481.60
4:19:04 PM
00384288705TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
72
481.60
4:19:04 PM
00384288706TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
94
481.60
4:19:04 PM
00384288707TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
54
481.80
4:19:25 PM
00384288830TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
182
482.00
4:21:12 PM
00384289758TRLO0.1.1
XLON
175
482.00
4:21:12 PM
00384289759TRLO0.1.1
XLON
149
482.20
4:24:57 PM
00384291254TRLO0.1.1
XLON
16
482.20
4:24:57 PM
00384291257TRLO0.1.1
XLON
118
482.20
4:24:57 PM
00384291256TRLO0.1.1
XLON
68
482.60
4:27:10 PM
00384292138TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
215
481.40
4:29:20 PM
00384293206TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
117
482.00
4:29:39 PM
00384293530TRLO0.1.1
XLON
17
482.80
4:29:46 PM
00384293717TRLO0.1.1
XLON
84
482.80
4:29:46 PM
00384293716TRLO0.1.1
XLON
179
482.80
4:29:46 PM
00384293718TRLO0.1.1
XLON
