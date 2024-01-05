Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 05

05 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 04/01/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 25,286 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 483.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 475.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 477.87p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,441,550 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,441,550. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 772,347 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £3,556,340.78.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 477.77p 18,467 Chi-X (CHIX) 478.26p 3,308 BATE (BATE) 477.49p 1,497 Aquis (AQXE) 478.95p 1,403 Turquoise (TRQX) 477.48p 611

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 151 480.80 8:28:05 AM 00384199606TRLO0.1.1 XLON 129 480.80 8:28:05 AM 00384199607TRLO0.1.1 XLON 155 475.80 8:29:18 AM 00384199826TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 181 475.60 9:00:04 AM 00384205726TRLO0.1.1 BATE 14 475.60 9:02:04 AM 00384206219TRLO0.1.1 BATE 83 475.60 9:02:04 AM 00384206218TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 197 475.60 9:02:04 AM 00384206220TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 35 475.60 9:02:04 AM 00384206221TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 280 475.60 9:02:04 AM 00384206223TRLO0.1.1 XLON 41 475.60 9:02:04 AM 00384206222TRLO0.1.1 BATE 43 475.60 9:02:04 AM 00384206224TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 51 475.60 9:02:04 AM 00384206225TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 65 475.60 9:02:04 AM 00384206226TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 51 475.60 9:02:04 AM 00384206227TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 129 475.60 9:02:04 AM 00384206228TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 148 475.60 9:02:04 AM 00384206230TRLO0.1.1 XLON 44 475.60 9:02:04 AM 00384206229TRLO0.1.1 BATE 52 475.60 9:02:04 AM 00384206231TRLO0.1.1 XLON 246 475.60 9:02:04 AM 00384206232TRLO0.1.1 XLON 273 475.60 9:02:04 AM 00384206233TRLO0.1.1 XLON 130 475.20 9:02:04 AM 00384206235TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 475.20 9:02:04 AM 00384206234TRLO0.1.1 XLON 122 476.40 9:49:42 AM 00384212964TRLO0.1.1 XLON 38 476.40 9:49:42 AM 00384212965TRLO0.1.1 XLON 532 476.40 9:49:42 AM 00384212966TRLO0.1.1 XLON 43 476.40 9:50:31 AM 00384213039TRLO0.1.1 XLON 118 476.40 9:50:31 AM 00384213040TRLO0.1.1 XLON 178 476.40 9:50:31 AM 00384213042TRLO0.1.1 XLON 166 476.40 9:50:31 AM 00384213041TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 476.40 9:51:36 AM 00384213212TRLO0.1.1 XLON 155 475.20 10:03:11 AM 00384214517TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 42 475.20 10:03:11 AM 00384214518TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 475.20 10:03:11 AM 00384214519TRLO0.1.1 XLON 300 475.20 10:03:11 AM 00384214520TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 475.20 10:03:11 AM 00384214521TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 475.20 10:03:11 AM 00384214523TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 475.20 10:03:11 AM 00384214522TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 475.20 10:03:11 AM 00384214524TRLO0.1.1 XLON 343 475.20 10:03:11 AM 00384214525TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 475.20 10:03:11 AM 00384214526TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 475.20 10:03:11 AM 00384214527TRLO0.1.1 XLON 335 475.20 10:03:11 AM 00384214528TRLO0.1.1 XLON 439 475.20 10:03:11 AM 00384214529TRLO0.1.1 XLON 298 476.20 10:36:41 AM 00384217272TRLO0.1.1 XLON 138 476.20 10:36:41 AM 00384217273TRLO0.1.1 XLON 433 477.20 10:48:55 AM 00384218487TRLO0.1.1 XLON 190 477.20 10:48:55 AM 00384218486TRLO0.1.1 XLON 166 477.20 10:49:10 AM 00384218507TRLO0.1.1 XLON 51 477.20 10:49:10 AM 00384218508TRLO0.1.1 XLON 166 477.20 10:52:21 AM 00384218863TRLO0.1.1 XLON 176 477.20 10:54:07 AM 00384219092TRLO0.1.1 XLON 41 477.20 10:55:04 AM 00384219167TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 477.40 11:07:16 AM 00384220353TRLO0.1.1 XLON 640 477.40 11:07:16 AM 00384220354TRLO0.1.1 XLON 45 477.80 11:07:19 AM 00384220357TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 41 477.80 11:07:19 AM 00384220358TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 36 477.80 11:13:10 AM 00384220806TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1 476.80 11:20:09 AM 00384221360TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 42 477.80 11:31:02 AM 00384222600TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 39 477.80 11:32:08 AM 00384222693TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1 476.80 11:35:03 AM 00384222960TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 32 477.80 11:36:54 AM 00384223185TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 9 477.60 11:44:31 AM 00384224135TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 88 476.80 11:46:15 AM 00384224275TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 23 476.80 11:46:15 AM 00384224276TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 150 476.80 11:46:15 AM 00384224277TRLO0.1.1 BATE 382 476.80 11:46:15 AM 00384224279TRLO0.1.1 BATE 130 476.80 11:46:15 AM 00384224278TRLO0.1.1 BATE 670 476.80 11:46:15 AM 00384224280TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 476.80 11:46:15 AM 00384224281TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 476.80 11:46:15 AM 00384224282TRLO0.1.1 XLON 39 476.60 11:46:15 AM 00384224284TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 47 476.80 11:46:15 AM 00384224283TRLO0.1.1 XLON 420 476.60 11:46:15 AM 00384224285TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 70 476.60 11:46:15 AM 00384224287TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 171 476.60 11:46:15 AM 00384224286TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 194 476.80 11:46:26 AM 00384224307TRLO0.1.1 XLON 166 476.80 11:46:26 AM 00384224308TRLO0.1.1 XLON 167 476.80 11:46:26 AM 00384224309TRLO0.1.1 XLON 169 476.80 11:46:26 AM 00384224310TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 476.60 12:02:18 PM 00384225858TRLO0.1.1 BATE 188 476.60 12:02:18 PM 00384225859TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 94 476.60 12:02:18 PM 00384225861TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 94 476.60 12:02:18 PM 00384225860TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1140 476.60 12:02:18 PM 00384225862TRLO0.1.1 XLON 9 476.60 12:05:57 PM 00384226281TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 177 478.00 12:45:33 PM 00384230548TRLO0.1.1 XLON 166 478.00 12:45:33 PM 00384230549TRLO0.1.1 XLON 5 478.00 12:48:59 PM 00384230789TRLO0.1.1 XLON 12 478.00 12:54:50 PM 00384231467TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 476.80 1:05:05 PM 00384232661TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 476.80 1:40:03 PM 00384237234TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 280 476.80 1:40:03 PM 00384237235TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 153 476.80 1:40:03 PM 00384237237TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 280 476.80 1:40:03 PM 00384237236TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 699 476.80 1:40:03 PM 00384237238TRLO0.1.1 XLON 51 476.80 1:40:03 PM 00384237239TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 476.80 1:40:03 PM 00384237240TRLO0.1.1 XLON 524 476.80 1:40:03 PM 00384237241TRLO0.1.1 XLON 186 476.80 1:40:10 PM 00384237326TRLO0.1.1 XLON 166 476.80 1:40:10 PM 00384237327TRLO0.1.1 XLON 281 476.80 1:40:10 PM 00384237328TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 476.80 1:40:15 PM 00384237338TRLO0.1.1 XLON 39 477.20 1:43:19 PM 00384237889TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 11 477.00 1:43:23 PM 00384237902TRLO0.1.1 XLON 166 477.00 1:44:06 PM 00384238045TRLO0.1.1 XLON 185 477.00 1:44:06 PM 00384238046TRLO0.1.1 XLON 97 477.00 1:47:41 PM 00384238591TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 3 477.00 1:48:42 PM 00384238834TRLO0.1.1 XLON 167 477.40 2:18:08 PM 00384243306TRLO0.1.1 XLON 99 477.60 2:18:14 PM 00384243320TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 162 477.80 2:18:18 PM 00384243330TRLO0.1.1 XLON 138 477.80 2:18:19 PM 00384243333TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1 477.20 2:36:30 PM 00384247782TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 190 478.20 2:40:48 PM 00384248954TRLO0.1.1 XLON 99 478.20 2:40:48 PM 00384248955TRLO0.1.1 XLON 166 478.20 2:40:48 PM 00384248956TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 478.20 2:48:45 PM 00384251358TRLO0.1.1 XLON 166 478.20 2:48:45 PM 00384251359TRLO0.1.1 XLON 19 478.20 2:48:49 PM 00384251389TRLO0.1.1 XLON 9 478.20 2:52:38 PM 00384252821TRLO0.1.1 XLON 153 480.80 3:48:53 PM 00384274788TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 203 480.80 3:49:01 PM 00384274827TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 481.00 3:49:18 PM 00384274975TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 54 481.00 3:49:18 PM 00384274976TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 33 481.60 3:58:39 PM 00384278235TRLO0.1.1 XLON 42 482.00 4:10:54 PM 00384283992TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 87 482.00 4:10:54 PM 00384283994TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 117 482.00 4:10:54 PM 00384283993TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 38 482.00 4:12:11 PM 00384284804TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 482.20 4:14:49 PM 00384286013TRLO0.1.1 XLON 369 482.80 4:14:58 PM 00384286077TRLO0.1.1 XLON 210 482.80 4:14:58 PM 00384286078TRLO0.1.1 XLON 392 482.80 4:14:58 PM 00384286079TRLO0.1.1 XLON 47 482.80 4:14:58 PM 00384286080TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 482.80 4:15:03 PM 00384286140TRLO0.1.1 XLON 51 482.80 4:15:09 PM 00384286200TRLO0.1.1 XLON 181 483.00 4:16:25 PM 00384286959TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 8 483.00 4:17:00 PM 00384287430TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 8 483.00 4:17:52 PM 00384287969TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 150 482.00 4:19:04 PM 00384288691TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 150 482.00 4:19:04 PM 00384288692TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 86 482.00 4:19:04 PM 00384288693TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 44 482.00 4:19:04 PM 00384288694TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 20 482.00 4:19:04 PM 00384288696TRLO0.1.1 BATE 132 482.00 4:19:04 PM 00384288697TRLO0.1.1 BATE 123 482.00 4:19:04 PM 00384288698TRLO0.1.1 BATE 142 482.00 4:19:04 PM 00384288701TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 482.00 4:19:04 PM 00384288703TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 482.00 4:19:04 PM 00384288702TRLO0.1.1 XLON 678 482.00 4:19:04 PM 00384288704TRLO0.1.1 XLON 208 481.60 4:19:04 PM 00384288705TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 72 481.60 4:19:04 PM 00384288706TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 94 481.60 4:19:04 PM 00384288707TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 54 481.80 4:19:25 PM 00384288830TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 182 482.00 4:21:12 PM 00384289758TRLO0.1.1 XLON 175 482.00 4:21:12 PM 00384289759TRLO0.1.1 XLON 149 482.20 4:24:57 PM 00384291254TRLO0.1.1 XLON 16 482.20 4:24:57 PM 00384291257TRLO0.1.1 XLON 118 482.20 4:24:57 PM 00384291256TRLO0.1.1 XLON 68 482.60 4:27:10 PM 00384292138TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 215 481.40 4:29:20 PM 00384293206TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 117 482.00 4:29:39 PM 00384293530TRLO0.1.1 XLON 17 482.80 4:29:46 PM 00384293717TRLO0.1.1 XLON 84 482.80 4:29:46 PM 00384293716TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 482.80 4:29:46 PM 00384293718TRLO0.1.1 XLON

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02