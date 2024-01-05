Anzeige
Freitag, 05.01.2024

WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
Frankfurt
04.01.24
08:14 Uhr
5,340 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5005,80008:13
05.01.2024 | 08:06
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 05

05 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

04/01/2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

25,286

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

483.00p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

475.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

477.87p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,441,550 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,441,550. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 772,347 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £3,556,340.78.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

477.77p

18,467

Chi-X (CHIX)

478.26p

3,308

BATE (BATE)

477.49p

1,497

Aquis (AQXE)

478.95p

1,403

Turquoise (TRQX)

477.48p

611

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

151

480.80

8:28:05 AM

00384199606TRLO0.1.1

XLON

129

480.80

8:28:05 AM

00384199607TRLO0.1.1

XLON

155

475.80

8:29:18 AM

00384199826TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

181

475.60

9:00:04 AM

00384205726TRLO0.1.1

BATE

14

475.60

9:02:04 AM

00384206219TRLO0.1.1

BATE

83

475.60

9:02:04 AM

00384206218TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

197

475.60

9:02:04 AM

00384206220TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

35

475.60

9:02:04 AM

00384206221TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

280

475.60

9:02:04 AM

00384206223TRLO0.1.1

XLON

41

475.60

9:02:04 AM

00384206222TRLO0.1.1

BATE

43

475.60

9:02:04 AM

00384206224TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

51

475.60

9:02:04 AM

00384206225TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

65

475.60

9:02:04 AM

00384206226TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

51

475.60

9:02:04 AM

00384206227TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

129

475.60

9:02:04 AM

00384206228TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

148

475.60

9:02:04 AM

00384206230TRLO0.1.1

XLON

44

475.60

9:02:04 AM

00384206229TRLO0.1.1

BATE

52

475.60

9:02:04 AM

00384206231TRLO0.1.1

XLON

246

475.60

9:02:04 AM

00384206232TRLO0.1.1

XLON

273

475.60

9:02:04 AM

00384206233TRLO0.1.1

XLON

130

475.20

9:02:04 AM

00384206235TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

475.20

9:02:04 AM

00384206234TRLO0.1.1

XLON

122

476.40

9:49:42 AM

00384212964TRLO0.1.1

XLON

38

476.40

9:49:42 AM

00384212965TRLO0.1.1

XLON

532

476.40

9:49:42 AM

00384212966TRLO0.1.1

XLON

43

476.40

9:50:31 AM

00384213039TRLO0.1.1

XLON

118

476.40

9:50:31 AM

00384213040TRLO0.1.1

XLON

178

476.40

9:50:31 AM

00384213042TRLO0.1.1

XLON

166

476.40

9:50:31 AM

00384213041TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

476.40

9:51:36 AM

00384213212TRLO0.1.1

XLON

155

475.20

10:03:11 AM

00384214517TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

42

475.20

10:03:11 AM

00384214518TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

475.20

10:03:11 AM

00384214519TRLO0.1.1

XLON

300

475.20

10:03:11 AM

00384214520TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

475.20

10:03:11 AM

00384214521TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

475.20

10:03:11 AM

00384214523TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

475.20

10:03:11 AM

00384214522TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

475.20

10:03:11 AM

00384214524TRLO0.1.1

XLON

343

475.20

10:03:11 AM

00384214525TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

475.20

10:03:11 AM

00384214526TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

475.20

10:03:11 AM

00384214527TRLO0.1.1

XLON

335

475.20

10:03:11 AM

00384214528TRLO0.1.1

XLON

439

475.20

10:03:11 AM

00384214529TRLO0.1.1

XLON

298

476.20

10:36:41 AM

00384217272TRLO0.1.1

XLON

138

476.20

10:36:41 AM

00384217273TRLO0.1.1

XLON

433

477.20

10:48:55 AM

00384218487TRLO0.1.1

XLON

190

477.20

10:48:55 AM

00384218486TRLO0.1.1

XLON

166

477.20

10:49:10 AM

00384218507TRLO0.1.1

XLON

51

477.20

10:49:10 AM

00384218508TRLO0.1.1

XLON

166

477.20

10:52:21 AM

00384218863TRLO0.1.1

XLON

176

477.20

10:54:07 AM

00384219092TRLO0.1.1

XLON

41

477.20

10:55:04 AM

00384219167TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

477.40

11:07:16 AM

00384220353TRLO0.1.1

XLON

640

477.40

11:07:16 AM

00384220354TRLO0.1.1

XLON

45

477.80

11:07:19 AM

00384220357TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

41

477.80

11:07:19 AM

00384220358TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

36

477.80

11:13:10 AM

00384220806TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1

476.80

11:20:09 AM

00384221360TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

42

477.80

11:31:02 AM

00384222600TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

39

477.80

11:32:08 AM

00384222693TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1

476.80

11:35:03 AM

00384222960TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

32

477.80

11:36:54 AM

00384223185TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

9

477.60

11:44:31 AM

00384224135TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

88

476.80

11:46:15 AM

00384224275TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

23

476.80

11:46:15 AM

00384224276TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

150

476.80

11:46:15 AM

00384224277TRLO0.1.1

BATE

382

476.80

11:46:15 AM

00384224279TRLO0.1.1

BATE

130

476.80

11:46:15 AM

00384224278TRLO0.1.1

BATE

670

476.80

11:46:15 AM

00384224280TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

476.80

11:46:15 AM

00384224281TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

476.80

11:46:15 AM

00384224282TRLO0.1.1

XLON

39

476.60

11:46:15 AM

00384224284TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

47

476.80

11:46:15 AM

00384224283TRLO0.1.1

XLON

420

476.60

11:46:15 AM

00384224285TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

70

476.60

11:46:15 AM

00384224287TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

171

476.60

11:46:15 AM

00384224286TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

194

476.80

11:46:26 AM

00384224307TRLO0.1.1

XLON

166

476.80

11:46:26 AM

00384224308TRLO0.1.1

XLON

167

476.80

11:46:26 AM

00384224309TRLO0.1.1

XLON

169

476.80

11:46:26 AM

00384224310TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

476.60

12:02:18 PM

00384225858TRLO0.1.1

BATE

188

476.60

12:02:18 PM

00384225859TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

94

476.60

12:02:18 PM

00384225861TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

94

476.60

12:02:18 PM

00384225860TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1140

476.60

12:02:18 PM

00384225862TRLO0.1.1

XLON

9

476.60

12:05:57 PM

00384226281TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

177

478.00

12:45:33 PM

00384230548TRLO0.1.1

XLON

166

478.00

12:45:33 PM

00384230549TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

478.00

12:48:59 PM

00384230789TRLO0.1.1

XLON

12

478.00

12:54:50 PM

00384231467TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

476.80

1:05:05 PM

00384232661TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

476.80

1:40:03 PM

00384237234TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

280

476.80

1:40:03 PM

00384237235TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

153

476.80

1:40:03 PM

00384237237TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

280

476.80

1:40:03 PM

00384237236TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

699

476.80

1:40:03 PM

00384237238TRLO0.1.1

XLON

51

476.80

1:40:03 PM

00384237239TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

476.80

1:40:03 PM

00384237240TRLO0.1.1

XLON

524

476.80

1:40:03 PM

00384237241TRLO0.1.1

XLON

186

476.80

1:40:10 PM

00384237326TRLO0.1.1

XLON

166

476.80

1:40:10 PM

00384237327TRLO0.1.1

XLON

281

476.80

1:40:10 PM

00384237328TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

476.80

1:40:15 PM

00384237338TRLO0.1.1

XLON

39

477.20

1:43:19 PM

00384237889TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

11

477.00

1:43:23 PM

00384237902TRLO0.1.1

XLON

166

477.00

1:44:06 PM

00384238045TRLO0.1.1

XLON

185

477.00

1:44:06 PM

00384238046TRLO0.1.1

XLON

97

477.00

1:47:41 PM

00384238591TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

3

477.00

1:48:42 PM

00384238834TRLO0.1.1

XLON

167

477.40

2:18:08 PM

00384243306TRLO0.1.1

XLON

99

477.60

2:18:14 PM

00384243320TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

162

477.80

2:18:18 PM

00384243330TRLO0.1.1

XLON

138

477.80

2:18:19 PM

00384243333TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1

477.20

2:36:30 PM

00384247782TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

190

478.20

2:40:48 PM

00384248954TRLO0.1.1

XLON

99

478.20

2:40:48 PM

00384248955TRLO0.1.1

XLON

166

478.20

2:40:48 PM

00384248956TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

478.20

2:48:45 PM

00384251358TRLO0.1.1

XLON

166

478.20

2:48:45 PM

00384251359TRLO0.1.1

XLON

19

478.20

2:48:49 PM

00384251389TRLO0.1.1

XLON

9

478.20

2:52:38 PM

00384252821TRLO0.1.1

XLON

153

480.80

3:48:53 PM

00384274788TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

203

480.80

3:49:01 PM

00384274827TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

481.00

3:49:18 PM

00384274975TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

54

481.00

3:49:18 PM

00384274976TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

33

481.60

3:58:39 PM

00384278235TRLO0.1.1

XLON

42

482.00

4:10:54 PM

00384283992TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

87

482.00

4:10:54 PM

00384283994TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

117

482.00

4:10:54 PM

00384283993TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

38

482.00

4:12:11 PM

00384284804TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

482.20

4:14:49 PM

00384286013TRLO0.1.1

XLON

369

482.80

4:14:58 PM

00384286077TRLO0.1.1

XLON

210

482.80

4:14:58 PM

00384286078TRLO0.1.1

XLON

392

482.80

4:14:58 PM

00384286079TRLO0.1.1

XLON

47

482.80

4:14:58 PM

00384286080TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

482.80

4:15:03 PM

00384286140TRLO0.1.1

XLON

51

482.80

4:15:09 PM

00384286200TRLO0.1.1

XLON

181

483.00

4:16:25 PM

00384286959TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

8

483.00

4:17:00 PM

00384287430TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

8

483.00

4:17:52 PM

00384287969TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

150

482.00

4:19:04 PM

00384288691TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

150

482.00

4:19:04 PM

00384288692TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

86

482.00

4:19:04 PM

00384288693TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

44

482.00

4:19:04 PM

00384288694TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

20

482.00

4:19:04 PM

00384288696TRLO0.1.1

BATE

132

482.00

4:19:04 PM

00384288697TRLO0.1.1

BATE

123

482.00

4:19:04 PM

00384288698TRLO0.1.1

BATE

142

482.00

4:19:04 PM

00384288701TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

482.00

4:19:04 PM

00384288703TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

482.00

4:19:04 PM

00384288702TRLO0.1.1

XLON

678

482.00

4:19:04 PM

00384288704TRLO0.1.1

XLON

208

481.60

4:19:04 PM

00384288705TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

72

481.60

4:19:04 PM

00384288706TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

94

481.60

4:19:04 PM

00384288707TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

54

481.80

4:19:25 PM

00384288830TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

182

482.00

4:21:12 PM

00384289758TRLO0.1.1

XLON

175

482.00

4:21:12 PM

00384289759TRLO0.1.1

XLON

149

482.20

4:24:57 PM

00384291254TRLO0.1.1

XLON

16

482.20

4:24:57 PM

00384291257TRLO0.1.1

XLON

118

482.20

4:24:57 PM

00384291256TRLO0.1.1

XLON

68

482.60

4:27:10 PM

00384292138TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

215

481.40

4:29:20 PM

00384293206TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

117

482.00

4:29:39 PM

00384293530TRLO0.1.1

XLON

17

482.80

4:29:46 PM

00384293717TRLO0.1.1

XLON

84

482.80

4:29:46 PM

00384293716TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

482.80

4:29:46 PM

00384293718TRLO0.1.1

XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


