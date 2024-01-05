DJ Publication of Circular and RTW Bio Prospectus

NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANY PART OF IT SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF OR BE RELIED ON IN CONNECTION WITH OR ACT AS AN INDUCEMENT TO ENTER INTO ANY CONTRACT OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Legal Entity Identifier: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 5 January 2024 RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC ("Arix") BY RTW BIOTECH OPPORTUNITIES LTD ("RTW Bio") Publication of Circular and RTW Bio Prospectus On 1 November 2023, the boards of RTW Bio and Arix announced (the "Original Announcement") that they had agreed to the terms of a recommended all-share acquisition of Arix's assets by RTW Bio, via a subsidiary, to be effected through a scheme of reconstruction and the voluntary winding-up of Arix under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Scheme "). Arix is pleased to announce that the circular in relation to the Scheme (the "Circular"), together with the associated Form of Proxy, is today being sent, or made available, to Shareholders and, for information only, to persons with information rights. The Circular contains, amongst other things, the full terms and conditions of the Scheme, a letter from the Chairman of Arix, an expected timetable of principal events, notice of the First General Meeting and details of the actions to be taken by Shareholders entitled to vote at the First General Meeting. The Circular will be made available on Arix's website at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations. Arix also notes that RTW Bio will, subject to FCA approval, today publish a prospectus relating to the new shares to be issued to eligible Shareholders by RTW Bio under the terms of the Scheme (the "RTW Bio Prospectus"). The RTW Bio Prospectus will be made available, free of charge, in electronic form on RTW Bio's website at https://www.rtwfunds.com/ rtw-biotech-opportunities-ltd/documents/ Copies of the RTW Bio Prospectus and Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular. All references in this announcement to times are to times in London, United Kingdom (unless otherwise stated). Irrevocable Undertakings Since publication of the Original Announcement, Arix has also received irrevocable undertakings from Arix directors Debra Barker and Andrew Smith to vote in favour of the Scheme at the Arix general meetings in respect of their own holdings of Arix Shares, representing, together approximately 0.06 per cent of Arix's issued share capital on the Latest Practicable Date. The irrevocable undertakings given by Debra Barker and Andrew Smith are on the same terms as those given by Peregrine Moncreiffe and, former director, Robert Lyne, and will cease to be binding if: (i) the Scheme does not become effective on or before 23:59 (UK time) on 31 March 2024 (or such later time as agreed between RTW Bio and Arix), (ii) the cooperation agreement entered into between RTW OpCo and Arix is terminated in accordance with its terms, or (iii) RTW Bio announces that it does not intend to make or proceed with the Scheme. Together with the irrevocable undertakings of Peregrine Moncreiffe, Robert Lyne, RTW Opco and Acacia (as set out in the Original Announcement), Arix has therefore received irrevocable undertakings in respect of 34,014,118 Arix Shares, representing, in aggregate, approximately, 26.3 per cent. of Arix's issued share capital on the Latest Practicable Date. Notice of First General Meeting As further detailed in the Circular, to become effective, the Scheme will require, among other things, the approval of Shareholders at the General Meetings. The Scheme can only become effective if all Conditions to the Scheme, including Shareholder approval, have been satisfied (unless, where applicable, the relevant Condition is waived). Notice of the First General Meeting, which will be held at Clifford Chance LLP, 10 Upper Bank Street, London, E14 5JJ at 10 a.m. on 29 January 2024, is set out in the Circular. Shareholders are requested to complete, sign and return the Form of Proxy (once received), or appoint a proxy through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service (as appropriate), for the First General Meeting (where entitled to do so), as soon as possible. Recommendation The Special Committee, which has been so advised by Jefferies, considers that the Scheme and the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meetings are in the best interests of Shareholders as a whole. In providing its advice to the Special Committee, Jefferies has taken into account the commercial assessments of the Special Committee. Shareholders should read the Circular in its entirety, and are recommended to read the further information set out in the RTW Bio Prospectus before making a decision with respect to the Scheme. If you have any queries, please call the Registrars, Equiniti, between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Monday to Friday (except public holidays in England and Wales) on 0371 384 2050 (from within the UK) and +44 (0)371 384 2050 (from outside the UK). Network providers' costs may vary. Calls to the helpline from outside the UK will be charged at the applicable international rates. Different charges may apply to calls from mobile telephones and calls may be recorded and randomly monitored for security and training purposes. Please note that the Registrars can only provide information regarding the completion of a Form of Proxy and cannot provide you with financial, legal or tax advice. Expected Timetable of Principal Events The Circular contains an expected timetable of principal events relating to the Scheme, which is also set out in the appendix to this announcement. Subject to obtaining the approval of Shareholders at the General Meetings, and the satisfaction or, where applicable, waiver of the other Conditions, the Scheme is expected to become effective in the first quarter of 2024. The dates given are indicative only and are based on Arix's current expectations and may be subject to change (including as a result of changes to the regulatory timetable and/or the process for implementation of the Scheme). If any of the times and/or dates set out in the appendix change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified by Arix to Shareholders through a Regulatory Information Service. Enquiries: +44 (0)20 7290 1050 Arix Bioscience plc ir@Arixbioscience.com Jefferies (Financial Adviser & Corporate Broker to Arix) +44 20 7029 8000 Philip Yates Simon Hardy Shaam Vora Powerscourt Group (PR & Communications adviser to Arix) +44 20 7250 1446 Sarah MacLeod Pete Lambie Nick Johnson Molly Ring

