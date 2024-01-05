Anzeige
Freitag, 05.01.2024
05.01.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
05 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 4 January 2024 it purchased a total of 85,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.332     GBP1.148 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.312     GBP1.130 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.320284    GBP1.140565

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,598,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
491       1.316         XDUB      08:05:11      00068314846TRLO0 
376       1.314         XDUB      08:05:11      00068314845TRLO0 
4214       1.314         XDUB      10:34:28      00068317626TRLO0 
2000       1.314         XDUB      10:34:28      00068317627TRLO0 
1338       1.312         XDUB      12:00:48      00068319125TRLO0 
2000       1.314         XDUB      12:00:48      00068319126TRLO0 
2000       1.316         XDUB      12:53:37      00068320028TRLO0 
447       1.318         XDUB      12:59:38      00068320098TRLO0 
376       1.318         XDUB      12:59:38      00068320097TRLO0 
1216       1.318         XDUB      12:59:38      00068320096TRLO0 
1917       1.318         XDUB      12:59:38      00068320095TRLO0 
1700       1.318         XDUB      12:59:38      00068320094TRLO0 
3494       1.316         XDUB      13:32:26      00068320798TRLO0 
290       1.318         XDUB      13:32:27      00068320801TRLO0 
647       1.318         XDUB      13:32:27      00068320800TRLO0 
4200       1.318         XDUB      13:32:27      00068320799TRLO0 
232       1.314         XDUB      13:44:32      00068321133TRLO0 
4268       1.314         XDUB      13:45:46      00068321186TRLO0 
1475       1.320         XDUB      14:42:21      00068322602TRLO0 
10616      1.320         XDUB      14:42:21      00068322601TRLO0 
2000       1.332         XDUB      15:39:02      00068325149TRLO0 
1150       1.332         XDUB      15:39:02      00068325148TRLO0 
1974       1.330         XDUB      15:39:02      00068325150TRLO0 
5000       1.330         XDUB      15:39:02      00068325151TRLO0 
486       1.326         XDUB      15:59:48      00068325722TRLO0 
250       1.326         XDUB      15:59:48      00068325721TRLO0 
498       1.326         XDUB      15:59:48      00068325720TRLO0 
2948       1.326         XDUB      15:59:48      00068325723TRLO0 
2000       1.328         XDUB      16:10:24      00068326059TRLO0 
397       1.328         XDUB      16:11:51      00068326105TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
20        113.40        XLON      10:27:06      00068317456TRLO0 
992       113.40        XLON      10:31:46      00068317592TRLO0 
9        113.40        XLON      10:31:46      00068317593TRLO0 
35        113.40        XLON      10:31:46      00068317594TRLO0 
70        113.40        XLON      10:31:46      00068317595TRLO0 
468       113.40        XLON      10:31:46      00068317596TRLO0 
2353       113.40        XLON      10:32:42      00068317611TRLO0 
426       113.00        XLON      10:34:45      00068317630TRLO0 
2685       113.00        XLON      10:34:45      00068317631TRLO0 
1127       113.00        XLON      10:34:45      00068317632TRLO0 
70        113.20        XLON      13:45:47      00068321187TRLO0 
1643       114.40        XLON      15:39:04      00068325153TRLO0 
177       114.40        XLON      15:39:04      00068325154TRLO0 
3982       114.40        XLON      15:39:04      00068325155TRLO0 
3714       114.40        XLON      15:39:04      00068325156TRLO0 
1000       114.40        XLON      15:41:13      00068325194TRLO0 
1430       114.40        XLON      15:41:13      00068325195TRLO0 
2581       114.60        XLON      15:41:13      00068325196TRLO0 
70        114.40        XLON      16:10:13      00068326055TRLO0 
2148       114.80        XLON      16:14:49      00068326181TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  295595 
EQS News ID:  1808647 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1808647&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
