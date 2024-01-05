DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05 January 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 4 January 2024 it purchased a total of 85,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.332 GBP1.148 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.312 GBP1.130 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.320284 GBP1.140565

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,598,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 491 1.316 XDUB 08:05:11 00068314846TRLO0 376 1.314 XDUB 08:05:11 00068314845TRLO0 4214 1.314 XDUB 10:34:28 00068317626TRLO0 2000 1.314 XDUB 10:34:28 00068317627TRLO0 1338 1.312 XDUB 12:00:48 00068319125TRLO0 2000 1.314 XDUB 12:00:48 00068319126TRLO0 2000 1.316 XDUB 12:53:37 00068320028TRLO0 447 1.318 XDUB 12:59:38 00068320098TRLO0 376 1.318 XDUB 12:59:38 00068320097TRLO0 1216 1.318 XDUB 12:59:38 00068320096TRLO0 1917 1.318 XDUB 12:59:38 00068320095TRLO0 1700 1.318 XDUB 12:59:38 00068320094TRLO0 3494 1.316 XDUB 13:32:26 00068320798TRLO0 290 1.318 XDUB 13:32:27 00068320801TRLO0 647 1.318 XDUB 13:32:27 00068320800TRLO0 4200 1.318 XDUB 13:32:27 00068320799TRLO0 232 1.314 XDUB 13:44:32 00068321133TRLO0 4268 1.314 XDUB 13:45:46 00068321186TRLO0 1475 1.320 XDUB 14:42:21 00068322602TRLO0 10616 1.320 XDUB 14:42:21 00068322601TRLO0 2000 1.332 XDUB 15:39:02 00068325149TRLO0 1150 1.332 XDUB 15:39:02 00068325148TRLO0 1974 1.330 XDUB 15:39:02 00068325150TRLO0 5000 1.330 XDUB 15:39:02 00068325151TRLO0 486 1.326 XDUB 15:59:48 00068325722TRLO0 250 1.326 XDUB 15:59:48 00068325721TRLO0 498 1.326 XDUB 15:59:48 00068325720TRLO0 2948 1.326 XDUB 15:59:48 00068325723TRLO0 2000 1.328 XDUB 16:10:24 00068326059TRLO0 397 1.328 XDUB 16:11:51 00068326105TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 20 113.40 XLON 10:27:06 00068317456TRLO0 992 113.40 XLON 10:31:46 00068317592TRLO0 9 113.40 XLON 10:31:46 00068317593TRLO0 35 113.40 XLON 10:31:46 00068317594TRLO0 70 113.40 XLON 10:31:46 00068317595TRLO0 468 113.40 XLON 10:31:46 00068317596TRLO0 2353 113.40 XLON 10:32:42 00068317611TRLO0 426 113.00 XLON 10:34:45 00068317630TRLO0 2685 113.00 XLON 10:34:45 00068317631TRLO0 1127 113.00 XLON 10:34:45 00068317632TRLO0 70 113.20 XLON 13:45:47 00068321187TRLO0 1643 114.40 XLON 15:39:04 00068325153TRLO0 177 114.40 XLON 15:39:04 00068325154TRLO0 3982 114.40 XLON 15:39:04 00068325155TRLO0 3714 114.40 XLON 15:39:04 00068325156TRLO0 1000 114.40 XLON 15:41:13 00068325194TRLO0 1430 114.40 XLON 15:41:13 00068325195TRLO0 2581 114.60 XLON 15:41:13 00068325196TRLO0 70 114.40 XLON 16:10:13 00068326055TRLO0 2148 114.80 XLON 16:14:49 00068326181TRLO0

