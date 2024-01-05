Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Kalidünger - Der WELT-ERNÄHRER und die INVESTMENT-CHANCE schlechthin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
05.01.2024 | 09:43
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (EPRA LN) 
Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
05-Jan-2024 / 09:12 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.404 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4392643 
CODE: EPRA LN 
ISIN: LU1437018838 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:      LU1437018838 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      EPRA LN 
Sequence No.:  295669 
EQS News ID:  1808901 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1808901&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2024 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.