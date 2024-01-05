DJ Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIT LN) Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2024 / 09:23 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.5553 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 381607 CODE: PRIT LN ISIN: LU1931975319 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIT LN Sequence No.: 295779 EQS News ID: 1809121 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1809121&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2024 03:23 ET (08:23 GMT)