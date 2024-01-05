DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.8386 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4852500 CODE: MSDU LN ISIN: LU2059756754 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU LN Sequence No.: 295804 EQS News ID: 1809171 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1809171&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2024 03:30 ET (08:30 GMT)