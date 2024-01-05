DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc (PABG LN) Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.4376 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 57663082 CODE: PABG LN ISIN: LU2195226068 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2195226068 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABG LN Sequence No.: 295811 EQS News ID: 1809185 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 05, 2024 03:30 ET (08:30 GMT)