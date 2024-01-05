BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 05

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 4 January 2024 were:

623.66p Capital only

638.49p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 39,372 Ordinary shares on 4th January 2024, the Company has 95,691,492 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 7,518,372 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.