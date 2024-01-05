Anzeige
British & American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 05

NET ASSET VALUE

  1. NET ASSET VALUE

British & American Investment Trust PLC announces that, as at 29thDecember 2023, the value of the group's investments and cash at banks was £5.6 million (net of £612,500 interim ordinary and preference dividends paid on 21st December, equivalent to 1.75 pence per share fully diluted) and the unaudited consolidated net asset value of the company was not less than 15.9 pence per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis.

End


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.